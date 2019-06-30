Higher fines for illegal parking, tailgating & other parking offences from July 1, 2019

Parking fines are being revised for the first time in almost 30 years, according to the Housing Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Higher fines for parking offences

Motorists who commit illegal parking, coupon and digital parking offences and attempt to evade payment at the Electronic Parking System (EPS) carparks will face higher penalties from July 1, 2019.

Repeat offenders who evade payment at EPS carparks may also be charged in court.

For most parking offences, there will be a S$10 to S$20 increase in fines, depending on the type of vehicle.

For over-parking, fines will be increased by S$2 to S$4.

You can see the change in fines from this table:

The fine revision will not affect those who abide by parking rules, and will only affect errant motorists.

The agencies also urged motorists to be more considerate and mindful of the parking rules.

Top photo from Jnzl’s photo via Flickr