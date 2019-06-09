M’sian doctor who frequented S’pore Hardwarezone forum given indefinite suspension

Christopher Lee Kwan Chen, the Malaysian doctor who frequented Singapore forum Hardwarezone to regularly post vulgar and hateful comments, has been given an indefinite suspension by the Medical Board of Australia.

In a media release on June 7, the Medical Board announced that it had suspended Lee’s registration, effective June 6.

Step taken to maintain confidence in medical profession

It noted that Lee had been initially suspended for a period of six weeks by the Health Practitioners’ Tribunal in Tasmania.

The suspension would have expired on June 11. Said the Board:

“The Board has taken this action in the public interest to maintain confidence in the medical profession. The Board will not be making any further comment in relation to Dr Lee at this time.”

Chequered record

Lee was a well-known figure on Hardwarezone, going by the online handle Nachtsider.

After a tsunami hit Indonesia, Lee posted, “Don’t bother helping that nation of ingrates.”

In another thread, he wrote in reference to another woman, “I beg to differ. This kind will NEVER learn. She needs to be abandoned in India and repeatedly raped in order for her to wake up her idea.”

He also supposedly posted nude pictures of a woman who criticised him online.

Following his suspension in Tasmania, a petition was started to call for the revocation of Lee’s license.

It gained over 5,000 signatures.

Top image from Hardwarezone.