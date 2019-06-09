M’sian doctor who frequented S’pore Hardwarezone forum given indefinite suspension
The step was taken to maintain confidence in Australia's medical profession.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Christopher Lee Kwan Chen, the Malaysian doctor who frequented Singapore forum Hardwarezone to regularly post vulgar and hateful comments, has been given an indefinite suspension by the Medical Board of Australia.
In a media release on June 7, the Medical Board announced that it had suspended Lee’s registration, effective June 6.
Step taken to maintain confidence in medical profession
It noted that Lee had been initially suspended for a period of six weeks by the Health Practitioners’ Tribunal in Tasmania.
The suspension would have expired on June 11. Said the Board:
“The Board has taken this action in the public interest to maintain confidence in the medical profession.
The Board will not be making any further comment in relation to Dr Lee at this time.”
Chequered record
Lee was a well-known figure on Hardwarezone, going by the online handle Nachtsider.
After a tsunami hit Indonesia, Lee posted, “Don’t bother helping that nation of ingrates.”
In another thread, he wrote in reference to another woman, “I beg to differ. This kind will NEVER learn. She needs to be abandoned in India and repeatedly raped in order for her to wake up her idea.”
He also supposedly posted nude pictures of a woman who criticised him online.
Following his suspension in Tasmania, a petition was started to call for the revocation of Lee’s license.
It gained over 5,000 signatures.
Related stories:
Over 5,000 signatures on petition to revoke license of M’sian doctor who posts hate on Hardwarezone forum
M’sian doctor in Australia suspended for vile comments on S’pore Hardwarezone Forum
Doctor in Australia suspended for posting misogynistic comments on Hardwarezone forum
Top image from Hardwarezone.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.