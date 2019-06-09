fbpx

Hello Kitty popcorn bucket & collectible cup available at Golden Village S’pore from June 10, 2019

Popcorn bucket can double up as a pouch.

Olivia Lin | June 4, 02:54 pm

There’s going to be yet another range of collectible items available at Golden Village.

This time round, it’s Hello Kitty.

From June 10, 2019, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Hello Kitty Combo Set at all Golden Village outlets.

Photo from Golden Village

The combo includes one Hello Kitty Popcorn bucket with regular popcorn, one Hello Kitty collectible cup with a large drink, and nachos.

The popcorn bucket comes with a strap, which means you’ll be able to sling it across your body and eat popcorn with two hands instead of one.

The combo set costs S$29.50, but Golden Village members can get S$1 off their purchase at S$28.50.

Here are more pictures of the merchandise:

Photo from Golden Village
Photo from Golden Village

Hope it won’t be like the McDonald’s Hello Kitty craze, circa 2000.

Top photo from Golden Village

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

