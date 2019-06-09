Hello Kitty popcorn bucket & collectible cup available at Golden Village S’pore from June 10, 2019

There’s going to be yet another range of collectible items available at Golden Village.

This time round, it’s Hello Kitty.

From June 10, 2019, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Hello Kitty Combo Set at all Golden Village outlets.

The combo includes one Hello Kitty Popcorn bucket with regular popcorn, one Hello Kitty collectible cup with a large drink, and nachos.

The popcorn bucket comes with a strap, which means you’ll be able to sling it across your body and eat popcorn with two hands instead of one.

The combo set costs S$29.50, but Golden Village members can get S$1 off their purchase at S$28.50.

Here are more pictures of the merchandise:

Hope it won’t be like the McDonald’s Hello Kitty craze, circa 2000.

Top photo from Golden Village