Gundam releases Gundam-themed sneakers to celebrate 40th anniversary
Gun-damnnnn.
Events
This is the RX-78-2.
It is a suit most notable for its appearance in Mobile Suit Gundam, where it was piloted by series protagonist, Amuro Ray.
It’s been 40 years since Ray piloted the mobile suit.
40 years later, while piloting a gigantic robot suit might still be a while away, you’ve got Gundam shoes now.
Gundam partnered with 361°, a sporting good supplier in China, to give us all the goodness.
Here it is.
Damn nice.
Here are some other pictures.
Here are some other designs released.
MS-06F Zaku II
MS-06S Char’s Zaku II
According to Gundam Kits Collection, the shoes retail for S$98 in Tmall.
Image collated from 361° Insta
