Gundam releases Gundam-themed sneakers to celebrate 40th anniversary

Gun-damnnnn.

Nyi Nyi Thet | June 17, 11:10 am

This is the RX-78-2.

Image from Gundam Wikia

It is a suit most notable for its appearance in Mobile Suit Gundam, where it was piloted by series protagonist, Amuro Ray.

It’s been 40 years since Ray piloted the mobile suit.

40 years later, while piloting a gigantic robot suit might still be a while away, you’ve got Gundam shoes now.

Gundam partnered with 361°, a sporting good supplier in China, to give us all the goodness.

Here it is.

Image from Tmall via Gundamkitscollection

Damn nice.

Here are some other pictures.

Here are some other designs released.

MS-06F Zaku II

Image from 361 Instagram

MS-06S Char’s Zaku II

Image from 361 Instagram

According to Gundam Kits Collection, the shoes retail for S$98 in Tmall.

Image collated from 361° Insta

