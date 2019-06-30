S’poreans to receive up to S$600 cash from govt in GST vouchers & Bicentennial Payment

Some 1.7 million Singaporeans are getting money.

Advertisement

They will receive notifications by July 5 on their 2019 GST Voucher (GSTV) benefits and MediSave top-ups.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) made the announcement on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

GST vouchers

About 1.4 million eligible citizens will receive up to S$300 in GSTV – Cash in August.

The GSTV – Cash payments will amount to S$410 million in total.

Citizens may use their SingPass to view their GSTV – Cash and MediSave benefits online.

Citizens with mobile numbers updated with SingPass will receive SMS notifications — similar to last year’s notification exercise.

Other recipients will receive letter notifications.

Advertisement

Top ups

For GSTV – MediSave top ups, about 520,000 Singaporeans aged 65 years and above in 2019 will receive up to S$450 in August.

The top-ups will amount to about S$152 million.

In addition, Singaporeans who are born on or before Dec. 31, 1969, — 50 years and above in 2018 — and do not receive Pioneer Generation (PG) or Merdeka Generation (MG) benefits will receive a MediSave top-up of S$100 annually from 2019 to 2023.

This will be credited into their MediSave accounts in August 2019 — in accordance with the five-year MediSave Top-up scheme announced in Budget 2019.

The top-up will benefit about 570,000 citizens in 2019.

It will cost S$57 million.

Advertisement

Who gets what?

A Merdeka Generation senior aged 65 in 2019 and living in an HDB flat will receive S$450 of MediSave top-ups.

A Pioneer Generation elder aged 85 in 2019 and living in an HDB flat will receive S$1,250 of MediSave top-ups.

Bicentennial payment

Singaporeans aged 21 and above in 2019 can receive a GSTV – Cash (Bicentennial Payment) of up to S$300 from November.

Notifications

Eligible citizens will receive text messages and/ or notification letters informing them of their GSTV benefits and MediSave top-ups in July.

Most citizens will automatically receive their GSTV payouts if they have signed up for the GSTV or any other government payout scheme before.

Those who have not signed up for the GSTV or past government payouts will be invited to do so, and have until Dec. 31 to sign up either online, or through forms at the community centres.

Top photo via Getty

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📱👵

How to make your Asian mum proud of you once and for all. Don’t say we never teach.

🎨🏠

Click here for rabak artist impressions of your neighbourhood. Pls don’t laugh we tried our best.

🚆🚌

How long do you take to get to work? Very shag hor.

🕵️🍡

Want to go Japan this year or not??