GrabFood riders direct traffic during Yishun power outage
Good Samaritans to the rescue.
Many parts of Yishun were left without electricity as a result of a massive power outage on Friday, June 21.
This was after a third-party contractor damaged a cable while carrying out works in the area.
Affected areas included:
◙ Yishun Central
◙ Yishun Ring Road
◙ Yishun Avenue 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9 & 11
◙ Yishun Industrial Street 1
◙ Yishun Industrial Park A
The power outage caused traffic lights to go down:
As traffic lights went down, some good people in the estate took matters into their own hands.
A group of Good Samaritans who helped direct traffic consisted of GrabFood riders.
Two of them were seen standing in the middle of a traffic junction along Yishun Ave 9 directing traffic from all sides — while one was inside the yellow box junction.
A few Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) can be seen at the pedestrian crossing with food delivery bags attached.
The photo was by Rai Aziz.
He wrote as the photo’s caption:
No thanks to sudden power outage at some part of Singapore most notorious neighbourhood, a group of brave Grab boys guided the traffic to prevent further chaos..Majulah Singapura
Duration of Yishun power outage
Electricity supply was disrupted at 4.31pm.
It was fully restored 23 minutes later.
