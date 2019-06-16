fbpx

The Grab Singapore Sale is here and our wallet… Wait, what?

Grab these deals soon.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Sponsored | June 14, 11:50 am

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) has started.

But in the continuing quest to make GSS great again, Grab is putting a cashless payment spin to the regular GSS activities, a Grab Singapore Sale if you will.

If you use Grab and/ or GrabPay Credits on a regular basis, why not get some benefits while parting with that hard-earned cash?

Although, as a Grab user, you probably already know using GrabPay Credits helps you collect points faster than using cash.

For this coming GSS, you can consider grabbing these weekly deals while boosting your chances of winning up to $150,000 worth of prizes (aaaaand building up your repository of GrabRewards points).

Here are the weekly deals from June 14 to 21, 2019.

1. Fooooooood

ToastBox

Two sets of small hot kopi/teh and two kaya toasts at S$5.20. You save S$2. Great for breakfast and your wallet.

Paris Baguette

Grab a S$10 voucher at just S$6. Cool.

Gelare

1-for-1 single scoop cone ice cream at just $6.40. Wow.

Jollibean

1-for-1 mee chiang kueh/maru/waffle/pancake bites at just S$2. Double wow.

2. Travel

Agoda

10% off $80 cash voucher

3. GrabFamily bundle deal

Sign up for GrabFamily at just S$0.99 per month and get:

– 5 x $2 off GrabFamily rides
– Free pram / stroller wash
– S$5 off Fitlion.com + Free Cooler Bag & Freshiers for New Users

Here’s how you top up your wallet.

And here’s how you get them deals.

But wait, there’s more!

Everybody loves lucky draws — especially one with loads of prizes.

Stand a chance to win S$150,000 worth of prizes from now till July 31, 2019 — every time you spend S$10 or more with GrabPay Credits, you get one chance at the lucky draw.

There are over 10,000 prizes up for grabs — such as a Dyson vacuum (wow), one year’s supply of LiHO bubble tea (holy s***) and more.

Here’s an overview of the prizes:

Huat ah.

Find out more here.

 

