Google releases official image of upcoming Pixel 4 with square camera module

In May 2019, Google released the new budget Pixel 3a phone at half the price of their Pixel 3 flagship, to combat flagging sales attributed to a hefty price tag.

That hasn’t stopped the tech giant from coming up with yet another Pixel smartphone, which is simply named Pixel 4.

Google dropped the first official visual for the phone via their Made With Google Twitter account on the early morning of June 13, Singapore time.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

Seems that the new Pixel 4 will have a square camera module, similar to what you’ve seen on Huawei’s Mate20 and the rumoured iPhone 11.

The new Pixel 4 is also missing a rear fingerprint sensor that has been a part of all their flagship models.

While Google was vague about where “some interest” is coming from, the tech community had been abuzz about rumours and information about the Pixel 4.

The leaked model renders, which were highly similar to what Google released, were uploaded onto Indian tech website Pricebaba several days prior.

This was done in collaboration with OnLeaks a.k.a Steve Hemmerstoffer, who regularly releases leaked information on new devices.

Here it is.

According to Pricebaba, Hemmerstoffer said that the phone will likely retain the notch from 2018.

The renders are also missing front-firing speakers, but instead may have been moved to flank the edges on the left and right of the USB-C charging port.

There’s no official release date in the horizon so far, but it’s rumoured to be coming in October, though tech website CNET mentioned the possibility of a launch happening in September.

This would allow the new flagship phone from Google to compete with the upcoming iPhone 11’s release as well, CNET noted.

Top image via Made by Google’s Twitter account