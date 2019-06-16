Giant Suntec having 2-for-S$20 sale on kitchen appliances

If you’re looking to buy some home appliances, Giant Hypermarket at Suntec City is having a value-for-money sale.

This is according to Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale, which states that you can buy two selected kitchen appliances for S$20.

From the list, it seems like there are six items under the promotion, including rice cookers, slow cookers, electric clip fans, toasters, and kettle jugs.

The items are from Powerpac, a local brand that has been around since 1997.

The display reveals that the usual price for these products are S$25.80 each, which means that current prices are heavily discounted.

From the sign, it is likely that the sale will last till June 27, 2019.

Address:

Suntec City Mall

3 Temasek Blvd #B1-152-159, Singapore 038983

Opening hours:

Daily, 9am-10pm

