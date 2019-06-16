fbpx

Giant Suntec having 2-for-S$20 sale on kitchen appliances

Not giant variety on this one, but definitely giant savings.

Mandy How | June 12, 04:30 pm

If you’re looking to buy some home appliances, Giant Hypermarket at Suntec City is having a value-for-money sale.

This is according to Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale, which states that you can buy two selected kitchen appliances for S$20.

Here are the photos from the post:

Image via Singapore Atrium Sale

From the list, it seems like there are six items under the promotion, including rice cookers, slow cookers, electric clip fans, toasters, and kettle jugs.

The items are from Powerpac, a local brand that has been around since 1997.

Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale
Image via Singapore Atrium Sale

The display reveals that the usual price for these products are S$25.80 each, which means that current prices are heavily discounted.

From the sign, it is likely that the sale will last till June 27, 2019.

Address:
Suntec City Mall
3 Temasek Blvd #B1-152-159, Singapore 038983

Opening hours:
Daily, 9am-10pm

Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale

