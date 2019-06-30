Fugitive on run for 13 years caught after using ex-inmate’s IC at Sengkang General Hospital 

For some, life is a drama.

Here’s an epic one of how the fate of 58-year-old fugitive James Nalla Rajan Naidu Adhiseshan entwined with another prison inmate Chandran Sinathanmby.

Fugitive caught after 13 years

According to CNA and Today, Naidu has been on the run after he got arrested for slashing a newspaper vendor at a 7-Eleven store in 2006.

Naidu somehow managed to escape and hide from the authorities for 13 years.

Fast forward to 2017, Naidu injured himself from a fall off his bicycle and had to see a doctor.

He used a photocopy of Chandran’s identity card (IC) while the latter was still in the prison.

Naidu registered himself at Changi General Hospital (CGH) later in 2017 again when his electric bike combusted.

The hospital actually found that the real Chandran was still serving his jail term and hence made a police report.

It was not revealed how Naidu managed to get Chandran’s IC.

However, Naidu managed to continue using the same photocopy of IC until February 2019.

Chandran, who was released from the jail, received an SMS reminder of orthopaedic surgery at Sengkang General Hospital on Feb. 25.

Wheelchair-bound Naidu was also at the hospital to receive the surgery.

Chandran was baffled by the appointment that he did not arrange but coincidentally met Naidu whom he then offered to help the injured Naidu with registration.

In doing so, Chandran saw Naidu is using a photocopy of his own IC which prompted him to alert the hospital staff.

The hospital personnel called the police and wheelchair-bound Naidu failed to escape this time.

Naidu was remanded and eventually pleaded guilty to two charges of cheating on June 25, 2019.

Mentally unwell

Today also reported that Naidu was actually mentally unwell and has multiple crime records.

The lawyer representing Naidu, Ranadhir Gupta, pleaded for leniency as his client is a single parent and the only breadwinner of the family.

While the lawyer claimed that Naidu is remorseful of his action, the Deputy Public Prosecutor Chew Xin Ying argued otherwise, given that Naidu had absconded for 13 years.

Naidu was sentenced to jail for 18 months eventually.

Public reactions

This true story of Naidu probably has left you flabbergasted and you are definitely not alone.

Most were astonished and somewhat entertained by the dramatic twist of fate.

Quite a number of the readers were also stupefied by how one can stay under the radar of the authorities for such a long time despite visiting the hospitals on more than one occasion.

CGH had even lodged a police report but Naidu was not caught earlier back then in 2017.

Definitely too good for Crimewatch.

Top photo from Sengkang General Hospital website