‘Friendship tree’ planted by Donald Trump & Emmanuel Macron has died

A “friendship tree” planted together by French President Emmanuel Macron and United States President Donald Trump has died.

A gift from Macron

According to multiple news sources worldwide, the young oak tree had originally been gifted to Trump by Macron during an April 2018 French state visit to Washington D.C.

Images of the two leaders shovelling dirt around the base of the tree had come to symbolise the friendship between them.

100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us. pic.twitter.com/AUdVncaKRN — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2018

The Guardian reported that the tree was taken from Belleau Wood, a forest north-east of Paris where 1,811 Americans died in a battle during the First World War.

Tree quarantined

However, shortly after it was “planted” by Macron and Trump, the tree was uprooted and taken into quarantine, in accordance with U.S. regulations.

Gérard Araud, then-French ambassador to the U.S., wrote on Twitter that the quarantine was “mandatory for any living organism imported to the U.S.”.

He also said that it would be replanted later.

It is in quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported to the US. It will be replanted afterwards. https://t.co/XyJRKTgPWW — Gérard Araud (@GerardAraud) April 29, 2018

However, according to the AFP, the tree never made it back to the White House, having died in quarantine.

France-US Relations

The AFPs report of the oak’s demise comes as relations between the two leaders have been seemingly on the decline.

On June 6, Macron was quoted by The Guardian as having name-checked Trump in a speech that called for the U.S. to re-embrace multilateralism.

“Dear Donald Trump, the United States is never greater than when it is fighting for the freedom of others,” he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at the American cemetery and memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, that was commemorating the D-day landings in Normandy.

Accusations

The Guardian also reported on Trump’s previous conflict with Macron over the French president’s call for a European army in November 2018.

In a tweet on Nov. 13, 2018, Trump accused Macron of calling for an European army to protect itself against the U.S., China and Russia.

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

He previously labelled Macron’s suggestion “very insulting”.

This was followed by another tweet that accused France of unfair trade practices.

On Trade, France makes excellent wine, but so does the U.S. The problem is that France makes it very hard for the U.S. to sell its wines into France, and charges big Tariffs, whereas the U.S. makes it easy for French wines, and charges very small Tariffs. Not fair, must change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

But unlike the tree, maybe their relationship can recover.

Top image by Jim Watson/ Getty Images