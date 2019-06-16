fbpx

‘Friendship tree’ planted by Donald Trump & Emmanuel Macron has died

Sad reaccs only.

Andrew Koay | June 10, 03:00 pm

A “friendship tree” planted together by French President Emmanuel Macron and United States President Donald Trump has died.

A gift from Macron

According to multiple news sources worldwide, the young oak tree had originally been gifted to Trump by Macron during an April 2018 French state visit to Washington D.C.

Images of the two leaders shovelling dirt around the base of the tree had come to symbolise the friendship between them.

The Guardian reported that the tree was taken from Belleau Wood, a forest north-east of Paris where 1,811 Americans died in a battle during the First World War.

Tree quarantined

However, shortly after it was “planted” by Macron and Trump, the tree was uprooted and taken into quarantine, in accordance with U.S. regulations.

Gérard Araud, then-French ambassador to the U.S., wrote on Twitter that the quarantine was “mandatory for any living organism imported to the U.S.”.

He also said that it would be replanted later.

However, according to the AFP, the tree never made it back to the White House, having died in quarantine.

France-US Relations

The AFPs report of the oak’s demise comes as relations between the two leaders have been seemingly on the decline.

On June 6, Macron was quoted by The Guardian as having name-checked Trump in a speech that called for the U.S. to re-embrace multilateralism.

“Dear Donald Trump, the United States is never greater than when it is fighting for the freedom of others,” he said.

He was speaking at a ceremony held at the American cemetery and memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, that was commemorating the D-day landings in Normandy.

Accusations

The Guardian also reported on Trump’s previous conflict with Macron over the French president’s call for a European army in November 2018.

In a tweet on Nov. 13, 2018, Trump accused Macron of calling for an European army to protect itself against the U.S., China and Russia.

He previously labelled Macron’s suggestion “very insulting”.

This was followed by another tweet that accused France of unfair trade practices.

But unlike the tree, maybe their relationship can recover.

Top image by Jim Watson/ Getty Images

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

