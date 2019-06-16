Fried chicken skin snack available in S’pore for S$8.50 from June 17, 2019
Some say the skin is the best part of the chicken.
Homegrown snack company Pok Pok Chicken Skin will be launching their fried chicken skin product on June 17, 2019.
One might be reminded of a similar snack by KFC Indonesia:
KFC Indonesia sells fried chicken skin as snack, costs S$1.30 per pack
For Pok Pok, the original flavour fried chicken skin will be seasoned pepper and salt, and promises a “crackling crunch” in every bite.
However, we found the pepper overpowering, and would prefer it a notch down.
Each 100g pack will be selling for S$8.50.
In comparison, a small pack of Irvin’s Salted Egg Fish Skin (105g) costs S$8.
How to buy
The snack will be available online at pokpok.sg from August 2019.
If you’re in a hurry to try it, the brand will be having its first pop-up store at the Basement 1 of Raffles Xchange from June 17.
Here’s their pop-up schedule:
Customers can get a 10 percent discount if you follow their social media platforms.
Top image by Mandy How
