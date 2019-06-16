Fried chicken skin snack available in S’pore for S$8.50 from June 17, 2019

Homegrown snack company Pok Pok Chicken Skin will be launching their fried chicken skin product on June 17, 2019.

One might be reminded of a similar snack by KFC Indonesia:

For Pok Pok, the original flavour fried chicken skin will be seasoned pepper and salt, and promises a “crackling crunch” in every bite.

However, we found the pepper overpowering, and would prefer it a notch down.

Each 100g pack will be selling for S$8.50.

In comparison, a small pack of Irvin’s Salted Egg Fish Skin (105g) costs S$8.

How to buy

The snack will be available online at pokpok.sg from August 2019.

If you’re in a hurry to try it, the brand will be having its first pop-up store at the Basement 1 of Raffles Xchange from June 17.

Here’s their pop-up schedule:

Customers can get a 10 percent discount if you follow their social media platforms.

Top image by Mandy How