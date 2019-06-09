MOM: S’pore employers required to send foreign domestic workers on direct flight home

According to the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, employers in Singapore are responsible for sending their foreign domestic workers (FDW) to the international ports of entry that affords the closest access to their hometowns.

Long transit periods

Even though there has been no changes to this repatriation policy for FDWs, not all employers have been complying with it.

According to the non-governmental organisation HOME (Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics), there have been cases where workers were stuck in long transit periods of up to 12 hours.

The non-governmental organisation noted that there are also cases where workers end up missing their connecting flights or have to go hungry at foreign airports.

HOME has stepped in to assist workers in such cases, providing money to workers who have to endure long transit periods.

Greater clarity

In response to Mothership.sg queries, the Ministry of Manpower has since updated its website on May 24, 2019.

This was to provide greater clarity on the policy with the guidelines providing more details on arranging the repatriation of FDWs.

The guidelines mention that employers should ensure that their FDWs have a valid passport and a direct air ticket to the international airport in their home country, nearest to their hometown.

Employers should also pay for their FDW’s air ticket, and it must include check-in luggage.

In cases where a flight transit is necessary, employers should give a reasonable amount of allowance for the FDW during the transit.

The transit arrangement and amount of allowance should be discussed and agreed upon before purchasing the air ticket.

The statement also notes that FDWs who face any issues regarding repatriation matters may approach MOM for assistance by calling their helpline at 1800-339-5505.

