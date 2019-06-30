Staff in Yishun chicken restaurant wear uniforms with risque puns

Staff of local restaurant Flaming chicken pot have been spotted wearing T-shirts with risque puns.

Advertisement

The restaurant revealed that they had researched and conceived these chicken puns in order to make their staff uniforms fun.

According to them, the shirts have been well-received by customers so far.

Four different chicken pun shirts

There are altogether four different chicken pun shirts that staff members wear.

This chicken pun, when directly translated from Chinese, says: “We aren’t cows or horses, we are only chicken”.

Advertisement

The phrase is a play on the Chinese saying about slogging as hard as cows and horses, and the fact that the restaurant serves only chicken dishes.

Another shirt says “吃我的大鸡鸡”, which loosely translates to “eat my big chicken”.

Singaporeans will be familiar with this chicken pun, as “chicken” in Chinese is pronounced as “ji”, which literally translates to the shirt saying “ji-kopek”, the Hokkien word for “pervert”.

Finally, the team leader of Flaming Chicken Pot can be seen wearing a shirt that says “I am a chicken” in Chinese.

Very punny.

Advertisement

Two signature dishes

Other than punny chicken shirts, Flaming chicken pot specialises in serving two kinds of signature dishes: Black Pot and White Pot.

The Black Pot is served first as a dry-style claypot chicken, and is stir-fried with spices and a variety of vegetables. It is then set ablaze with Chinese wine:

Customers can opt for additional ingredients to be stir-fried together with the chicken, or add the ingredients later with the soup stock a la hotpot style.

Prices start from S$9.80.

The White Pot, on the other hand, is a peppery, collagen-filled stock that is boiled for eight hours with a variety of chicken parts till it reaches a rich, milky texture:

A single portion costs S$10.80.

You can eat it with any of the restaurant’s 50 ingredients, including enoki mushrooms, chicken liver, corn, beef meatballs and more, which start from S$2.80 each:

Advertisement

Bar food, such as the signature Flaming Chicken Wings and Crispy Sinful Chicken Skin are also available at S$8.80 each:

How to go

Address: Hiap Hoe Eating House, 747 Yishun Street 72, Singapore 760747 (less than five minutes from Yishun MRT station)

Opening Hours: 11am to 11pm daily (last order at 10:30pm)

Top image courtesy of Flaming Chicken Pot