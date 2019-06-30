Traditional Hokkien dishes from 50¢ – S$3 at Chinatown food fest on July 27 & 28, 2019

This year’s Fifty Cents Fest will take place at Chinatown Food Street on July 27 and 28, 2019.

With more than 40 stalls and mobile vendors, this year’s festival focuses on Hokkien heritage.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights on the menu, where everything ranges from S$0.50 – S$3.

1. Ai-yu Jelly (S$0.50)

Light and refreshing with plenty of wobbly jelly that to slurp down, this is a great starter before trying the other dishes.

2. UFO, Oyster Cake (S$0.50)

We found the oyster cake a tad too oily for our liking, but we reckon that it’s a definite winner for people who love crispy, fried food.

3. Fried Black Hokkien Noodles (S$0.50 x 2)

We found this a little too salty too, but it would definitely pique the tastebuds of anyone who’s a fan of strong-flavoured noodles.

4. Herbal Prawns (S$0.50 x 4)

The prawns were fresh, though it was a bit of a hassle having to peel them.

5. Hokkien Tapioca Noodles (S$0.50 x 2)

We recommend trying either this or the fried black Hokkien noodles and saving your money for other dishes that differ more in flavour.

6. Hokkien Style Cabbage Rice (S$0.50)

This dish probably stood out the least to us because its flavour was slightly more bland compared to the other dishes.

7. Red Date Drink (S$0.50)

This was a refreshing drink to wash down all the other food we tried.

8. Buddha Jumps Over the Wall (S$0.50 x 6)

At S$3 per portion, this is good for those who prefer not to splurge at Chinese restaurants. Besides herbs and ingredients, there was also a small abalone.

9. Kong Ba Bao (S$0.50 x 2)

The meat in this kong ba bao was melt-in-your-mouth good, ’nuff said.

10. Braised Duck Rice (S$0.50 x 2)

The braised duck rice was tender and fragrant, and rather worth it for the portion size.

Address, date and time

Address: Smith Street, Chinatown Food Street, Singapore 058938

Date: July 27 and 28, 2019

Time: 11am to 11pm

Top image courtesy of David Lie