Traditional Hokkien dishes from 50¢ – S$3 at Chinatown food fest on July 27 & 28, 2019
Drool-worthy.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
This year’s Fifty Cents Fest will take place at Chinatown Food Street on July 27 and 28, 2019.
50¢ food fest at Chinatown features rare, traditional food from 50¢ – S$3 on July 27 & 28
With more than 40 stalls and mobile vendors, this year’s festival focuses on Hokkien heritage.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights on the menu, where everything ranges from S$0.50 – S$3.
1. Ai-yu Jelly (S$0.50)
Light and refreshing with plenty of wobbly jelly that to slurp down, this is a great starter before trying the other dishes.
2. UFO, Oyster Cake (S$0.50)
We found the oyster cake a tad too oily for our liking, but we reckon that it’s a definite winner for people who love crispy, fried food.
3. Fried Black Hokkien Noodles (S$0.50 x 2)
We found this a little too salty too, but it would definitely pique the tastebuds of anyone who’s a fan of strong-flavoured noodles.
4. Herbal Prawns (S$0.50 x 4)
The prawns were fresh, though it was a bit of a hassle having to peel them.
5. Hokkien Tapioca Noodles (S$0.50 x 2)
We recommend trying either this or the fried black Hokkien noodles and saving your money for other dishes that differ more in flavour.
6. Hokkien Style Cabbage Rice (S$0.50)
This dish probably stood out the least to us because its flavour was slightly more bland compared to the other dishes.
7. Red Date Drink (S$0.50)
This was a refreshing drink to wash down all the other food we tried.
8. Buddha Jumps Over the Wall (S$0.50 x 6)
At S$3 per portion, this is good for those who prefer not to splurge at Chinese restaurants. Besides herbs and ingredients, there was also a small abalone.
9. Kong Ba Bao (S$0.50 x 2)
The meat in this kong ba bao was melt-in-your-mouth good, ’nuff said.
10. Braised Duck Rice (S$0.50 x 2)
The braised duck rice was tender and fragrant, and rather worth it for the portion size.
Address, date and time
Address: Smith Street, Chinatown Food Street, Singapore 058938
Date: July 27 and 28, 2019
Time: 11am to 11pm
Top image courtesy of David Lie
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.