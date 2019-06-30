fbpx

Traditional Hokkien dishes from 50¢ – S$3 at Chinatown food fest on July 27 & 28, 2019

Drool-worthy.

Melanie Lim | June 21, 11:48 am

This year’s Fifty Cents Fest will take place at Chinatown Food Street on July 27 and 28, 2019.

50¢ food fest at Chinatown features rare, traditional food from 50¢ – S$3 on July 27 & 28

With more than 40 stalls and mobile vendors, this year’s festival focuses on Hokkien heritage.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights on the menu, where everything ranges from S$0.50 – S$3.

1. Ai-yu Jelly (S$0.50)

Light and refreshing with plenty of wobbly jelly that to slurp down, this is a great starter before trying the other dishes.

Image via David Lie

2. UFO, Oyster Cake (S$0.50)

We found the oyster cake a tad too oily for our liking, but we reckon that it’s a definite winner for people who love crispy, fried food.

Image via David Lie

3. Fried Black Hokkien Noodles (S$0.50 x 2)

We found this a little too salty too, but it would definitely pique the tastebuds of anyone who’s a fan of strong-flavoured noodles.

Image via David Lie

4. Herbal Prawns (S$0.50 x 4)

The prawns were fresh, though it was a bit of a hassle having to peel them.

Image via David Lie

5. Hokkien Tapioca Noodles (S$0.50 x 2)

We recommend trying either this or the fried black Hokkien noodles and saving your money for other dishes that differ more in flavour.

Image via David Lie

6. Hokkien Style Cabbage Rice (S$0.50)

This dish probably stood out the least to us because its flavour was slightly more bland compared to the other dishes.

Image via David Lie

7. Red Date Drink (S$0.50)

This was a refreshing drink to wash down all the other food we tried.

Image via David Lie

8. Buddha Jumps Over the Wall (S$0.50 x 6)

At S$3 per portion, this is good for those who prefer not to splurge at Chinese restaurants. Besides herbs and ingredients, there was also a small abalone.

Image via David Lie

9. Kong Ba Bao (S$0.50 x 2)

The meat in this kong ba bao was melt-in-your-mouth good, ’nuff said.

Image via David Lie

10. Braised Duck Rice (S$0.50 x 2)

The braised duck rice was tender and fragrant, and rather worth it for the portion size.

Image via David Lie

Address, date and time

Address: Smith Street, Chinatown Food Street, Singapore 058938

Date: July 27 and 28, 2019

Time: 11am to 11pm

Top image courtesy of David Lie

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

