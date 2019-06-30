Kitty-like cat pouches selling for S$31.40 each by online Japanese store Felissimo

Felissimo is an online Japanese department store that sells lifestyle, fashion and homeware products.

Advertisement

Recently, they launched a new collection of life-like kitty pouches:

Advertisement

Known in Japan as kinkachu, these drawstring pouches were traditionally carried by kimono-clad women.

There are four designs altogether, and each pouch is priced at 2,478 yen (S$31.40).

International shipping is also available.

Advertisement

These pouches are roomy enough to store everyday essentials like your mobile phone and wallet, and can be folded down when empty.

Advertisement

However, buyers are unable to select which design they want and will receive a different design depending on the month in which they order the pouch.

If you’re complaining about that, you’re not a real cat person because in real life a cat chooses you.

Top image courtesy of Felissimo