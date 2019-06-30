fbpx

Kitty-like cat pouches selling for S$31.40 each by online Japanese store Felissimo

Cat-titude is everything.

Melanie Lim | June 21, 02:46 pm

Felissimo is an online Japanese department store that sells lifestyle, fashion and homeware products.

Recently, they launched a new collection of life-like kitty pouches:

Image via Felissimo

Known in Japan as kinkachu, these drawstring pouches were traditionally carried by kimono-clad women.

There are four designs altogether, and each pouch is priced at 2,478 yen (S$31.40). 

International shipping is also available.

Image via Felissimo
Image via Felissimo

These pouches are roomy enough to store everyday essentials like your mobile phone and wallet, and can be folded down when empty.

Image via Felissimo

However, buyers are unable to select which design they want and will receive a different design depending on the month in which they order the pouch.

If you’re complaining about that, you’re not a real cat person because in real life a cat chooses you.

Top image courtesy of Felissimo 

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

