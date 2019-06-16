Hong Kong Hospital Authority debunks rumours that protestor died

Rumours circulating on the interwebs are claiming that one victim of the on-going protests in Hong Kong had died.

Advertisement

The rumour may have spawned from this particular screenshot from Instagram that is going around, featuring a still from a video online showing a bloodied man being attended to by medical services.

It seems that the original post may have been written in Korean, with Chinese text added by other users along the way as the screenshot was shared widely on Instagram.

The circled text read: “This man has passed away, and the government has barred news of this from spreading. Please share it widely to show everyone what the Hong Kong government is doing.”

Advertisement

No fatalities

In a statement on June 13, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority clarified rumours about the death of a protestor and said that none of the patients admitted to public hospitals due to protest-related activities have died.

The statement also clarified that as of 10pm on June 13, there are 81 casualties from the protests so far, with 57 males and 24 females being attended to at the Accident and Emergency departments of 10 public hospitals.

Advertisement

Tense

Tensions are still high between the Hong Kong police and the protestors.

This was reflected by reporters on the ground, who wore high-visibility yellow vests and helmets to a press conference on June 13.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo Wai-Chung has denied that his officers had used excessive force against protestors, even though viral footage showed a group of policemen beating a young female protestor.

He also insisted his officers would never target their “reporter friends”.

There had been allegations that reporters with valid press passes had their bags searched for offensive weapons, as well as the targeting of retreating reporters with pepper spray.

Such actions have sparked fears that civil liberties are quickly being eroded in the city.

Lo has defended the police’s actions, calling the response “necessary” for the police to fend off protestors who used bricks or metal bars.