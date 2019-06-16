Elderly woman wasn’t attempting suicide by standing in middle of Upper Cross Street

A video of an elderly woman standing in the middle of Upper Cross Street in Chinatown is making the rounds online once again.

It was uploaded to Facebook by one Loh Boon Kwang on June 10, 2019 with a caption that implied it was a suicide attempt.

Within five hours, the video post garnered more than 700 shares.

Here’s a clip of it:

Old video of a reckless elderly woman

However, the incident captured in the video actually happened in December 2016, and was uploaded to Facebook by one Carol Poh.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the person in the video was a 58-year-old lady who had a tiff with her husband.

She stood in the middle of the road out of anger.

SMDN also reported that the lady was arrested after 30 minutes, and was charged for her rash act.

She immediately complied when the police arrived.

Her act caused many vehicles on the road to come to a sudden halt or to change lanes just to avoid hitting her.

Concern over Singaporeans’ well-being

The comments on Loh’s video were not just in response to the elderly’s action, but also in response to the person who took it.

From the video, laughter could be heard emanating from the person who was probably behind the camera.

There were also some viewers who flagged that this video was an old incident.

Top photo from Loh Boon Kwang’s video screengrab