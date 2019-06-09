fbpx

Contribute your toys & household items for donation drive, collection ends late June

Pre-loved items are welcome as long as they are in good condition.

Olivia Lin | June 8, 08:16 pm

A call for toy and household item donations has been posted to Facebook page Share Your Spare Singapore on June 6.

The post appealed for locals to donate “small/medium sized toys like cars (hotwheels), stuffed toys, barbie dolls and McD (McDonald’s) happy meal toys.”

Share what you can

But if you don’t have toys, you can still contribute.

Items like stationery sets, lunch boxes, and water bottles are also welcome.

Photo from Facebook / Share Your Spare Singapore
Photo from Facebook / Share Your Spare Singapore

The last day of collection will be the end of June.

According to the post, the toys will be distributed to less fortunate children in the Philippines in August.

Drop off locations

Here is the main drop off address:

8 Hougang St 32

#10-14

Parc Vera

S534038

It is stated in the post that any day and time (except Sundays) is fine for the drop off, but prior arrangements would have to be made.

If Hougang is not convenient for you, you can also drop the items off at the following locations with its specific time slots.

  • June 12, from 7-8pm at Westgate Mall taxi stand
  • June 29, from 9-10am at Sengkang MRT

Sumo Salad at Holland Village MRT station is also one of the drop off locations, and the staff of the F&B outlet will collect the items during its operating hours.

You can also contribute to the shipping costs

The Facebook post also added a call for the sharing of shipping costs, with a POSB Savings account number and PayLah/PayNow number included in it.

You can see the Facebook post in full here:

Top photo from Facebook / Share Your Spare Singapore

About Olivia Lin

Olivia likes to spook herself out by reading short horror stories. She’s also worried that by stating this on an online platform, internet-savvy ghosts might haunt her at night.

