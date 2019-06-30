2 men hospitalised after DHL truck rams into stationary lorry at Tanah Merah Coast Road

You might have seen this video.

The incident took place on Tanah Merah Coast Road this morning, June 27.

The driver of the DHL truck was a subcontractor operating the vehicle on behalf of DHL Global Forwarding Singapore.

Apparently two passengers from the lorry have been warded at the hospital.

The subcontractor has made a police report and is currently assisting the police with their investigations.

Here is the full statement from the DHL spokesperson.

“We are aware of the accident which took place along Tanah Merah Coast Road this morning involving a subcontractor operating the vehicle on behalf of DHL Global Forwarding Singapore. To our knowledge, two passengers from the other vehicle have been warded at the hospital. The subcontractor has made a police report and is currently assisting the police with their investigations. Road safety is of paramount importance for DHL operations, and we will be reviewing the safety standards with our partners and subcontractors.”