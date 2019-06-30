US media company claims S’poreans chew on dried cuttlefish as alternative to gum

Tastemade Travel, the travel arm of the US-based media giant Tastemade uploaded a video on their Facebook page on June 7, featuring a dried cuttlefish snack in Singapore.

Advertisement

Here it is.

Weird gum alternative

The 45-second video featured the grilled cuttlefish shreds as a”weird gum alternative that won’t freshen your breath”.

The jar of dried cuttlefish was found in Chinatown, and it’s flavoured with chilli and salt.

The video went on to describe the cuttlefish shreds as a product of Singapore getting “creative” after a ban on gum imports.

Advertisement

The comparison of grilled cuttlefish shreds to chewing gum could possibly be because Ken-Ken, a Singaporean brand of cuttlefish snacks described prepared cuttlefish as the “chewing gum of the orientals” on its packaging.

Singaporean cuisine featured

Having amassed over 1.5 million followers since 2015, Tastemade Travel‘s Facebook page features themed videos focused on travelling, various destinations and cuisine all over the world.

The dried cuttlefish video is not their only one on Singapore’s local delights either.

One video featured the dessert ice kachang as “the coolest and weirdest treat from the streets of Singapore”.

Another video features the ever-popular carrot cake, with black carrot cake described as one that includes a “sweet molasses sauce”.

They made a point to clarify that the “Teochew comfort food” contains no carrots and no cake as well.

Interesting.

Top image via Tastemade Travel’s Facebook video

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

📱👵

How to make your Asian mum cry tears of prideful joy

🎨🏠

Click here for rabak artist impressions of your neighbourhood. Pls don’t laugh we tried our best.

🚆🚌

Seems like your daily work commutes won’t be able to accommodate hour-long drama sprees in future.

🕵️🍡

Are you a fan of Detective Conan (and all things Japanese?)