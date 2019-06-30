Chubby Pokemon & Sailormoon pins available online with international shipping
Super adorable.
Ever imagined what your favourite cartoon characters would look like if they were round and chubby?
Now you can, thanks to Jeremiah Cortez, the founder of Etsy shop Grizzlycorp:
Hi. I’m Jeremiah Cortez but most of you out there know me as Grizzlyjerr. Some know me as “that guy that draws cute things”. And those closest to me know me as Annoying. Life is weird and unpredictable, and a lot of times, doesn’t make any sense at all. I don’t always wear headphones, but when I do, I wear Beats by Dr. Dre. Being an Artist is weird, that doesn’t mean your headphones have to be. . . #beats #drdre #beatssendmefreestuff
Cortez is both a college professor and animator who illustrates iconic cartoon characters into chubbier versions of themselves to be sold as enamel pins.
Each enamel pin retails for around S$14.14 while pins on sale retail for about S$4.42.
His most popular series, perhaps, are his Pokemon enamel pins.
Some chubby Pokemon characters that he has designed include Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Meowth, Charizard and Snorlax, amongst others:
It’s a fight to the death! If they can get up, lol, in stock! Check it out. . Link in bio . #hitmonlee #hitmonchan #cute #chubby #pin #pingame #pingamestrong #grizzlycorp #pokemongo🎮 #pokemons #pinandpatchcon #pinandpatch #enamelpins #enamelpin #pinstagram #pinclub #pinlove #pinoftheday #meowththatsright
Are you Snoozing with Snorlax? Pokémon fans grab a Snorlax pin, now in stock! . . . To celebrate Snoozing with Snorlax on Pokémon Go, we will be having a 20% off sale on Snorlax pins! May 30 – June 3. . . Link in bio . . . #snoozingwithsnorlax #snorlax #snoozing #cute #chubby #pin #pingame #pingamestrong #grizzlycorp #pokemongo🎮 #pokemons #pinandpatchcon #pinandpatch #enamelpins #enamelpin #pinstagram #pinclub #pinlove #pinoftheday
While some of Cortez’s Pokemon pins have already sold out, an Entei, Raikou and Suicune bundle set is currently available for preorder:
All pre-orders even come with a limited edition Detective Pikachu enamel pin:
Besides Pokemon characters, Cortez has also designed chubby Sailormoon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Dragonball Z and Luigi enamel pins, amongst others:
Chubby Sailor Moon will be back in our etsy shop this week! Keep an eye out for her! Check out our shop! Link in bio🤓. #sailormoon #sailorscouts #sailorguardians #sailorvenus #sailormars #sailormercury #sailorjupiter #tuxedomask #pingame #pingamestrong #cute #chubby #magic #pinsforsale
The whole team is back! Ninja Turtles are now available in store now! . . For a limited amount, buy all for in a bundle pack 25% off (not including shipping) . . . #tmnt #mikey #leo #raph #donatello #teenagemutantninjaturtles #pizzalife #martialartslife #pingamestrongaf #enamelpin #pinclub #rhodeisland #southdakota
Here’s hoping that Grizzlycorp will restock their sold out pins and continue producing more legendary chubby pins.
Top image courtesy of Grizzlycorp on Instagram
