Chubby Pokemon & Sailormoon pins available online with international shipping

Ever imagined what your favourite cartoon characters would look like if they were round and chubby?

Now you can, thanks to Jeremiah Cortez, the founder of Etsy shop Grizzlycorp:

Cortez is both a college professor and animator who illustrates iconic cartoon characters into chubbier versions of themselves to be sold as enamel pins.

Each enamel pin retails for around S$14.14 while pins on sale retail for about S$4.42.

His most popular series, perhaps, are his Pokemon enamel pins.

Some chubby Pokemon characters that he has designed include Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Meowth, Charizard and Snorlax, amongst others:

While some of Cortez’s Pokemon pins have already sold out, an Entei, Raikou and Suicune bundle set is currently available for preorder:

All pre-orders even come with a limited edition Detective Pikachu enamel pin:

Besides Pokemon characters, Cortez has also designed chubby Sailormoon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Dragonball Z and Luigi enamel pins, amongst others:

Here’s hoping that Grizzlycorp will restock their sold out pins and continue producing more legendary chubby pins.

Top image courtesy of Grizzlycorp on Instagram