Today only: Get up to 64% off on meals at Hai Di Lao, Tsukiji Fish Market Fish &Co. and more on Chope

Chope, the all-in-one dining platform, is celebrating their eighth birthday this month with a birthday flash sale – Expect to find incredible dining deals for anyone and everyone.

ChopeDeals Birthday Flash Sale is a one-day-only extravaganza starting at 12am on 27 June, so you might want to “chope” your friends and family to get ready to save on their next meal.

What you can look out for

There will be over 210 dining deals up for grabs, at up to 64% off, including a variety of 1-for-1 deals, including signature mains, signature items and buffets.

If you use DBS PayLah! and check out with the code <PAYLAH8> , you can enjoy an extra S$8 off with a minimum spend of S$40, capped at the first 2,000 redemptions only.

Got fast fingers?

You can expect flash deals that will give you an even lower price for great deals starting from $0.80 at 3 timings during the day – 12pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Here’s some of the flash deals for your easy reference:

● 12 pm deals

○ G Chop House – Signature Chicken Chop Set @ S$0.80 (U.P S$8.40)

○ Denzy Gelato – 1-for-1 Single Scoop @ S$0.80 (U.P S$9.20)

○ Chunky Lobsters @ VivoCity – Lobster Roll Set for 2 @ S$25.00 (U.P S$39.80)

○ Pince & Pints Restaurant and Bar (Duxton) – S$60 for S$100 cash vouchers (U.P S$100)

● 6 pm deals

○ Tsukiji Fish Market Restaurant – S$60 for S$100 cash vouchers (U.P S$100)

○ Mitzo – S$60 for S$100 cash vouchers (U.P S$100)

○ Potato Corner @ JCube – 1-for-1 Jumbo Fries @ S$0.80 (U.P S$8.60)

○ Thai Tanic Live Seafood Hotpot – Buffet @ S$35 (U.P S$70.50)

● 8 pm deals

○ Vatos Urban Tacos – S$60 for S$100 cash vouchers (U.P S$100)

○ SMÖÖY @ OUE Downtown – Twister Froyo by SMÖÖY @ S$0.80 (U.P S$5.90)

○ Froroll – 1-for-1 Signature Frocup @ S$0.80 (U.P S$10.40)

○ Windowsill Pies -1-for-1 Windowsill Pies @ S$5.00 (U.P S$16.00)

Stuck in traffic or behind your desk at the time of the flash deals?

Not to worry, the following deals can be purchased at any time on 27 June from midnight onwards.

Featured deals

7-Course Omakase by Ichida Dining

Ichida dining provides quality and affordable Japanese food, and their signature omakase presents a variety of sushi, sashimi, seafood and meats to satisfy any customer’s Japanese food cravings.

Get Deal: 7-course Omakase by Ichida Japanese Dining at S$50 (U.P. S$103.57)

Plain Vanilla

Pretty artisan cupcakes that are perfect for a sweet tea time break or a morning boost. Makes for great Instagram pictures too.

Get Deal: Buy 2 Get 2 Free Cupcake Set by Plain Vanilla @ Telok Ayer or Plain Vanilla @ ION for S$8.40 (U.P. S$16.80)



Signature Steak Set by Braseiro

Unlimited Fries. 200g Ribeye steak and Nacho cheese sauce. That’s all you need to know.

Get Deal: Signature steak set at S$19.90 (U.P. S$31.54)

Founder Bak Kut Teh

This restaurant has been serving up hot, piping bak kut teh since the 1970s. Even with plenty of side dishes and options, nothing beats a simple bowl of bak kut teh, dough sticks, and chilli soya sauce.

Get Deal: Founder Bak Kut Teh Set by Founder Bak Kut Teh (Bugis Point) @ S$13.90 (U.P. S$20)

Mister Wu

Dim Sum that combines traditional favourites with modern flavours. Nice place to bring the parents or the parents-in-law over.

Get Deal: Dim Sum & Tea Buffet, Monday to Friday, 6:30pm to 9:30pm @ S$31.90 nett for 1 pax (U.P. S$63.80)

Saturday 11:30am to 2:30pm, 6:30pm to 9:30pm @ S$31.90 nett for 1 pax (U.P. S$63.80)

Korea Fusion BBQ

Good old Korean BBQ that is an affordable buffet haunt as well. Keeps the tummies and wallets of the budget-conscious happy.

Get Deal: Buffet @ S$10 per pax, Monday to Thursday, 11:30am to 2:30pm (U.P. S$21.28 per pax)

Thai Tanic Live Seafood Hotpot

Featured frequently on social media for its wide range of live seafood, meats, sauces and whatnot, this is where you can eat and feel like a king. There are even de-shelling services, so go ahead and be spoiled rotten.

Get Deal: Weekday Live Seafood Hotpot Buffet @ S$42.30 nett for 1 pax, inclusive of 1 soup base, Monday to Thursday. (U.P. S$70.50)

A full list of deals can be viewed on ChopeDeals. You can also download Chope’s app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Happy eating!

This article is brought to you by Chope, who made this writer so hungry she had to eat before finishing this article.

Top image via Chope and Ichida Japanese Dining’s Facebook page