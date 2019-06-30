fbpx

Back

Today only: Get up to 64% off on meals at Hai Di Lao, Tsukiji Fish Market Fish &Co. and more on Chope

Prices start from $0.80.

Guan Zhen Tan |Sponsored | June 27, 12:14 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Chope, the all-in-one dining platform, is celebrating their eighth birthday this month with a birthday flash sale – Expect to find incredible dining deals for anyone and everyone.

ChopeDeals Birthday Flash Sale is a one-day-only extravaganza starting at 12am on 27 June, so you might want to “chope” your friends and family to get ready to save on their next meal.

What you can look out for

There will be over 210 dining deals up for grabs, at up to 64% off, including a variety of 1-for-1 deals, including signature mains, signature items and buffets.

If you use DBS PayLah! and check out with the code <PAYLAH8>, you can enjoy an extra S$8 off with a minimum spend of S$40, capped at the first 2,000 redemptions only.

Got fast fingers?

You can expect flash deals that will give you an even lower price for great deals starting from $0.80 at 3 timings during the day – 12pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Here’s some of the flash deals for your easy reference:

● 12 pm deals
G Chop House – Signature Chicken Chop Set @ S$0.80 (U.P S$8.40)
Denzy Gelato – 1-for-1 Single Scoop @ S$0.80 (U.P S$9.20)
Chunky Lobsters @ VivoCity – Lobster Roll Set for 2 @ S$25.00 (U.P S$39.80)
Pince & Pints Restaurant and Bar (Duxton) – S$60 for S$100 cash vouchers (U.P S$100)

● 6 pm deals
Tsukiji Fish Market Restaurant – S$60 for S$100 cash vouchers (U.P S$100)
○ Mitzo – S$60 for S$100 cash vouchers (U.P S$100)
Potato Corner @ JCube – 1-for-1 Jumbo Fries @ S$0.80 (U.P S$8.60)
Thai Tanic Live Seafood Hotpot – Buffet @ S$35 (U.P S$70.50)

● 8 pm deals
Vatos Urban Tacos – S$60 for S$100 cash vouchers (U.P S$100)
SMÖÖY @ OUE Downtown – Twister Froyo by SMÖÖY @ S$0.80 (U.P S$5.90)
Froroll – 1-for-1 Signature Frocup @ S$0.80 (U.P S$10.40)
Windowsill Pies -1-for-1 Windowsill Pies @ S$5.00 (U.P S$16.00)

Stuck in traffic or behind your desk at the time of the flash deals?

Not to worry, the following deals can be purchased at any time on 27 June from midnight onwards.

Featured deals

7-Course Omakase by Ichida Dining

Ichida dining provides quality and affordable Japanese food, and their signature omakase presents a variety of sushi, sashimi, seafood and meats to satisfy any customer’s Japanese food cravings.

Get Deal: 7-course Omakase by Ichida Japanese Dining at S$50 (U.P. S$103.57)

 

Plain Vanilla

Pretty artisan cupcakes that are perfect for a sweet tea time break or a morning boost. Makes for great Instagram pictures too.

Get Deal: Buy 2 Get 2 Free Cupcake Set by Plain Vanilla @ Telok Ayer or Plain Vanilla @ ION for S$8.40 (U.P. S$16.80)


Signature Steak Set by Braseiro

Unlimited Fries. 200g Ribeye steak and Nacho cheese sauce. That’s all you need to know.

Get Deal: Signature steak set at S$19.90 (U.P. S$31.54)

Founder Bak Kut Teh

Image via Founder Bak Kut Teh’s website

This restaurant has been serving up hot, piping bak kut teh since the 1970s. Even with plenty of side dishes and options, nothing beats a simple bowl of bak kut teh, dough sticks, and chilli soya sauce.

Get Deal: Founder Bak Kut Teh Set by Founder Bak Kut Teh (Bugis Point) @ S$13.90 (U.P. S$20)

 

Mister Wu

Dim Sum that combines traditional favourites with modern flavours. Nice place to bring the parents or the parents-in-law over.

Get Deal: Dim Sum & Tea Buffet, Monday to Friday, 6:30pm to 9:30pm @ S$31.90 nett for 1 pax (U.P. S$63.80)

Saturday 11:30am to 2:30pm, 6:30pm to 9:30pm @ S$31.90 nett for 1 pax (U.P. S$63.80)

 

Korea Fusion BBQ

Good old Korean BBQ that is an affordable buffet haunt as well. Keeps the tummies and wallets of the budget-conscious happy.

Get Deal: Buffet @ S$10 per pax, Monday to Thursday, 11:30am to 2:30pm (U.P. S$21.28 per pax)

 

Thai Tanic Live Seafood Hotpot

Image via Chope

Featured frequently on social media for its wide range of live seafood, meats, sauces and whatnot, this is where you can eat and feel like a king. There are even de-shelling services, so go ahead and be spoiled rotten.

Get Deal: Weekday Live Seafood Hotpot Buffet @ S$42.30 nett for 1 pax, inclusive of 1 soup base, Monday to Thursday. (U.P. S$70.50)

A full list of deals can be viewed on ChopeDeals. You can also download Chope’s app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Happy eating!

This article is brought to you by Chope, who made this writer so hungry she had to eat before finishing this article.

Top image via Chope and Ichida Japanese Dining’s Facebook page

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

PM Lee: 377A law to stay, won't get in the way as S'pore unlike Middle East & San Francisco

The Prime Minister has been consistent about his stance on the issue.

June 27, 12:05 pm

First halal Japanese BBQ shop Wakuwaku Yakiniku opens at Bali Lane, Bugis

Oishi!!

June 27, 11:54 am

Hong Kong protesters apologise to govt office workers on behalf of other nuisance protesters

Nuisance actions could lead to public backlash.

June 27, 10:24 am

Descendants Of The Sun stars Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo file for divorce

Sad.

June 27, 09:20 am

From June 30, 2019 you won't be able to take passport photos at ICA anymore

Take your own photos.

June 26, 10:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close