China blasts US criticisms on Tiananmen crackdown as “lunatic ravings & babbling nonsense”
China says Pompeo's statement "smears its domestic and foreign policies".
China has hit back at the United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s criticisms of China’s human rights record on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, calling them “lunatic ravings and babbling nonsense”.
Malicious attack on China
China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said Pompeo’s statement “maliciously attacks China’s political system, denigrates the state of China’s human rights and religious affairs, wantonly criticises China’s Xinjiang policy and severely interferes in China’s domestic affairs”.
“These lunatic ravings and babbling nonsense will only end up in the garbage heap of history.”
China’s embassy to the U.S. also chimed in, saying Pompeo’s statement “grossly intervenes in China’s internal affairs, attacks its system, and smears its domestic and foreign policies”.
Lost hope for human rights progress in China: Pompeo
Previously, in a statement released at 12:01am Beijing time on Tuesday to coincide with the anniversary of the crackdown, Pompeo said hopes that China would become “a more open, tolerant society” as it integrates into the international system have been dashed.
“China’s one-party state tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights whenever it serves its interests,” Pompeo said.
The Communist Party leadership is “methodically attempting to strangle Uighur culture and stamp out the Islamic faith, including through the detention of more than one million members of Muslim minority groups,” he added.
While similar to the U.S.’ response to the crackdown 30 years ago, Pompeo’s remarks signalled Washington’s resignation that it has failed to bring China away from its authoritarian ways towards a western liberal model.
Cherry picking the countries it calls out on
As secretary of state, Pompeo has been consistent in accusing China of human rights abuses.
However, the current administration has been criticised for doing so selectively, choosing to call out countries that it considers unfriendly to itself, such as Iran, instead of its allies, such as Saudi Arabia.
