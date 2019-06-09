fbpx

China state-run media Global Times acknowledges & defends 1989 Tiananmen Square incident

The incident, it said, is a 'vaccination' to increase China's immunity against any major political turmoil in the future.

Tanya Ong | June 4, 01:17 pm

The Tiananmen Square crackdown took place 30 years ago on this day: June 4, 1989.

Chinese officials & media address the ‘incident’

The Chinese government rarely mentions the incident and in fact, has been working to heavily censor all mentions of it domestically.

Chinese characters占占点 censored in China: Look like tanks during June 4 Tiananmen Massacre

2,800 or 10,000 dead? Dispute over Tiananmen death toll rages on 28 years later.

However, on June 3, 2019, Global Times, a state-run newspaper in China, carried an opinion piece not only acknowledging the “Tiananmen square incident” but also offering the Community Party of China (CCP)’s views on the matter.

The op-ed, titled “June 4 immunized China against turmoil”, was only available in the English-language edition of the paper.

Around the same time, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe also spoke publicly about the Tiananmen protests in his speech at the Shangri-la Dialogue, tackling thorny issues like Taiwan while at it:

China will “fight to the end” if anyone tries to separate Taiwan from it: Chinese defence minister

Clampdown on protests was “a political success”

The Global Times editorial defended the Chinese government’s control of the crackdown, calling it a “political success”.

Furthermore, the editorial elaborated that “avoiding arguing” has contributed to China’s success in becoming the world’s second largest economy since then.

“As a vaccination for the Chinese society, the Tiananmen incident will greatly increase China’s immunity against any major political turmoil in the future.”

Apart from defending the incident, the editorial also described the historical context of China’s political climate in 1989, stating that Chinese intellectuals during that time were far less mature and “filled with idealism”.

Now, however, it stated that China’s intellectuals have understood the significance of developing the nation through “evolutions instead of revolutions”.

Criticism has “no real impact”

The Global Times editorial claimed that “certain forces outside the Chinese mainland” will “stir up public opinion” around the anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown every year.

These include dissidents who fled after 1989, as well as Western politicians and media.

However, it said that “all these noises will have no real impact on Chinese society”.

Consistent position

The Chinese government’s position on the 1989 crackdown appears to be largely consistent.

20 years ago, in 1999, then-Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji gave a CNN interview, in which he mentioned the Tiananmen incident.

He said that “democracy and rule of law should be developed together, side by side and concurrently”, claiming that the 1989 episode occurred because the protesters “wanted democracy but they didn’t want rule of law”.

Zhu was quoted saying:

“…I do believe that this sort of thing will not happen again because we now have this experience.”

Top photo via Getty Images.

