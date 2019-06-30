Hite Jinro strawberry soju available at Lazada & Shopee

A new strawberry flavoured soju has been launched by South Korean Hite Brewery.

Advertisement

Strawberry flavour exclusively overseas

The expansion of its series of fruit-flavoured soju is a bid to expand its reach to the overseas market, as this new strawberry flavoured soju will only be available outside of Korea.

This is to strengthen the company’s market share in fruit liquor, following the popularity of its grapefruit flavour.

Some 420,000 bottles of this flavour will be exported to 18 countries, which include China, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

Advertisement

The Hite Jinro fruit liquor series now has four flavours in addition to the classic flavour ⁠— strawberry (new), grapefruit, grape and plum.

The alcohol content for this drink is 13 percent but the sweetness makes it much easier to drink.

Available online

The strawberry flavour Jinro soju was selling on Lazada and Shopee along with other existing flavours.

On Shopee, a set of eight bottles of assorted flavoured Jinro soju, two bottles of each fruity flavour, is selling at S$79.80.

Advertisement

Reviews have been pretty good for this seller and recent comments have been positive.

Lazada is also selling 20 bottles of the strawberry flavour soju at S$198.

However, there is no review left on this account.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from Shopee.