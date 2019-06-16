Bedok prawn mee stall opened by S’poreans who graduated from US culinary school
Gladwin Yap and Raphael Sim are both 29-year-old hawkers who sell prawn noodles at a hawker centre in bedok.
Their shop is aptly named “Prawn & Mee”.
If you find their names familiar, that’s because both Yap and Sim used to sell fusion umeboshi porridge at the same hawker centre.
This fusion porridge hawker stall is run by 27-year-old S’poreans who trained at prestigious U.S. culinary school
That was two years ago. Now, the graduates from the Culinary Institute of America have switched to selling prawn noodles.
The duo offer an honest bowl of prawn noodles (S$4/S$6/S$8) without any bells and whistles.
You can choose between dry and soup versions, and whether you want pork ribs with it.
Each serving of prawn noodles comes with beansprouts and kangkong.
Traditional recipe
The duo shared that they use a traditional recipe for their prawn noodles.
Prawn & Mee’s prawn soup is very rich, with just a touch of acidity.
According to Yap and Sim, the pork bone broth for the prawn soup is boiled overnight, resulting in a very intense, flavourful base.
They then add prawn heads in the morning, and some spices before cooking for a few more hours.
The prawns used by Prawn & Mee are Pacific white shrimp, which are known for their sweet taste and firm texture.
The business is new, so it doesn’t have many online reviews yet.
But based on the steady stream of lunchtime customers, it seems like a lot of people think the food is good.
If you’re keen to visit Prawn & Mee, you can find them at:
Address: 216 Bedok North Street 1, #01-45, S’pore 460216 (map)
Operating hours: 8am – 1pm (Tue – Sat); 9am – 1pm (Sun); closed on Mondays
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Prawnandmee/
Top images courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.
