fbpx

Back
﻿

Bedok prawn mee stall opened by S’poreans who graduated from US culinary school

Simple and good.

Joshua Lee | June 11, 11:24 am

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

Gladwin Yap and Raphael Sim are both 29-year-old hawkers who sell prawn noodles at a hawker centre in bedok.

Their shop is aptly named “Prawn & Mee”.

If you find their names familiar, that’s because both Yap and Sim used to sell fusion umeboshi porridge at the same hawker centre.

This fusion porridge hawker stall is run by 27-year-old S’poreans who trained at prestigious U.S. culinary school

That was two years ago. Now, the graduates from the Culinary Institute of America have switched to selling prawn noodles.

The duo offer an honest bowl of prawn noodles (S$4/S$6/S$8) without any bells and whistles.

You can choose between dry and soup versions, and whether you want pork ribs with it.

Each serving of prawn noodles comes with beansprouts and kangkong.

Courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.

Traditional recipe

The duo shared that they use a traditional recipe for their prawn noodles.

Prawn & Mee’s prawn soup is very rich, with just a touch of acidity.

According to Yap and Sim, the pork bone broth for the prawn soup is boiled overnight, resulting in a very intense, flavourful base.

They then add prawn heads in the morning, and some spices before cooking for a few more hours.

Courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.

The prawns used by Prawn & Mee are Pacific white shrimp, which are known for their sweet taste and firm texture.

Courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.
Courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.

The business is new, so it doesn’t have many online reviews yet.

But based on the steady stream of lunchtime customers, it seems like a lot of people think the food is good.

Courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.
Courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.
Courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.

If you’re keen to visit Prawn & Mee, you can find them at:

Address: 216 Bedok North Street 1, #01-45, S’pore 460216 (map)

Operating hours: 8am – 1pm (Tue – Sat); 9am – 1pm (Sun); closed on Mondays

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Prawnandmee/

Top images courtesy of Gwendolyn Yap.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Thai influencer ups trick eye Merlion photos with hair-washing video

Not bad.

June 11, 11:40 am

Dodgy website claims entrepreneur seeking female roommate to stay in S'pore condo for free, will even give S$3,500 allowance

Its pictures are from all over the internet. 🤔🤔🤔

June 10, 11:09 pm

Bukit Batok West residents treated to perfectly legal 5-minute fireworks

This one applied permit to do so.

June 10, 07:22 pm

White Rabbit candy bubble tea & merchandise pop-up in China sees 4-hour queue

Apparently, it didn't taste much like White Rabbit candy.

June 10, 06:49 pm

Robert Downey Jr. wants to fight climate change & clean up earth with robotics & artificial intelligence

RDJ and Tony Stark are practically the same person??

June 10, 06:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close