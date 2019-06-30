Bedok cat badly mauled by husky, taken by husky’s owner for treatment, is now missing

On June 9, 2019, a black community cat was attacked by an aggressive husky on the loose in Bedok.

Advertisement

And though injured, the cat has since gone missing.

Mauled by husky with no leash

Netizen Rachel Pufferballie, who regularly feeds the cats, has posted a desperate plea to Facebook on June 22.

She detailed the events that have occurred, starting with the attack on the cat in the morning of June 9.

On that Sunday morning, a silver husky with no leash attacked the resident community cat at Bedok South Blk 15.

The cat, affectionately named Midnight, was grabbed by the mouth by the husky.

According to Rachel, there were many people at the scene, and although passers-by attempted to intervene, the husky did not let go.

The cat was grabbed by the mouth at least twice, and allegedly suffered from broken legs and deep wounds.

One witness apparently told Rachel that the cat was unable to move properly during the attack, and had to drag herself across the floor.

Photos uploaded by Rachel show an extensive amount of blood on the floor and walls following the incident.

*WARNING: Graphic content below

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cat was allegedly taken away by husky’s owner

After the attack, the husky’s owner “eventually came over”. From a previous Facebook post by Rachel on June 11, the arrangement was for the owner to “take responsibility”.

The owner then allegedly took the cat away in a box and claimed that she would bring the cat to a vet to treat its injuries.

Other witnesses saw the owner driving away with the cat in her car, Rachel wrote.

Unfortunately, the cat has not been seen or heard of since.

It was feared that the husky’s owner simply dumped the cat, leaving it to die from its injuries.

Advertisement

In an effort to figure out the cat’s whereabouts, Rachel, and other concerned residents, called all the vets in the surrounding East area, but no vet had taken in an injured black cat.

Rachel added that she had waited around the area where the attack occurred everyday, and had even asked neighbours for news or eye-witness accounts, to no avail.

“We have waited around the area every day and asked familiar neighbours if they have any news or eye-witness accounts. The only things we heard in common were that the husky had no leash, was silvery-grey, relatively large, and that there were at least 15 to 20 people who stayed around the incident scene.”

Rachel continues by saying she merely wants to know what happened to the cat, and as a dog owner herself, is not seeking to condemn the husky, stating that “the last thing I hope is for the husky to be taken away from his home”.

She added that she was not optimistic about the cat’s fate, considering the amount of blood it had lost, but was “still holding on to the hope every day”.

Rachel ended off the post by urging netizens to share the post. She is also appealing for anyone who has any information on the cat to reach out to her.

Let’s hope Midnight the cat is safe and sound.

You can read Rachel’s original Facebook post here:

Top photo from Rachel Pufferballie / FB