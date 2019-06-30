Up to 80% off branded fragrances, cosmetics and skincare at S’pore beauty bazaar from June 27-29, 2019
Wowzers.
Beauty gurus, your prayers have been answered.
This Great Singapore Sale, BeautyFresh will be having a three day beauty bazaar with up to 80% off a wide selection of branded fragrances, cosmetics and skincare:
Some brands at last year’s sale include SKII, Kiehl’s, Jurlique, YSL, Chanel and Glasshouse amongst others:
Along with the brands listed above, consumers can expect equally established names at this year’s sale, with brands like Tarte, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Laneige, La Mer and more making the list:
There will also be attractive gifts with purchases above S$350.
Address: 1 Jalan Kilang #04-03, Singapore 159402
Date & Time: 27 – 29 June 2019 (10am to 7pm)
