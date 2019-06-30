fbpx

Up to 80% off branded fragrances, cosmetics and skincare at S’pore beauty bazaar from June 27-29, 2019

Wowzers.

Melanie Lim | June 19, 01:53 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

Beauty gurus, your prayers have been answered.

This Great Singapore Sale, BeautyFresh will be having a three day beauty bazaar with up to 80% off a wide selection of branded fragrances, cosmetics and skincare:

Image via BeautyFresh on Facebook

Some brands at last year’s sale include SKII, Kiehl’s, Jurlique, YSL, Chanel and Glasshouse amongst others:

Image via BeautyFresh Facebook
Image via BeautyFresh Facebook
Image via BeautyFresh Facebook
Image via BeautyFresh Facebook
Image via BeautyFresh Facebook

Along with the brands listed above, consumers can expect equally established names at this year’s sale, with brands like Tarte, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Laneige, La Mer and more making the list:

Image via BeautyFresh Facebook
Image via BeautyFresh Facebook
Image via BeautyFresh Facebook
Image via BeautyFresh Facebook

There will also be attractive gifts with purchases above S$350.

Address: 1 Jalan Kilang #04-03, Singapore 159402

Date & Time: 27 – 29 June 2019 (10am to 7pm)

Top image courtesy of BeautyFresh on Facebook

