M’sian man’s bald head too shiny for passport photo, immigration staff use panels to reduce glare

Taking passport photos can be quite a pain at times, with numerous requirements to fulfil.

In one Malaysian man’s case, what was causing trouble in having his photo taken was actually his bald head, according to a video uploaded by Facebook user Nazirul Nazri.

Here it is.

Too much glare

The bald man was seen having his passport taken at the Malaysia Immigration Department.

The Facebook caption read “too shiny until the immigration officers have to cover his head”, suggesting that the man’s head was producing too much glare for a proper photo to be taken.

Two officers flanking the bald man then held two panels over his head to reduce the light hitting the lens.

Someone can be heard snickering in the background as the video was taken, though the officers held their composure throughout the photographing process.

Props to the man for putting up a brave front despite the unexpected attention.

He was putting up a bald front.

I mean, bold front.

Top image adapted via Nazirul Nazrin’s Facebook post