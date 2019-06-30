Avengers: Endgame to be re-released with new footage & tribute to Stan Lee

A second version of Avengers: Endgame will be coming to cinemas, ComicBook reports on June 19, 2019.

This comes about two months after its original release.

The re-released movie will include a “a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises” after the credits, Marvel Studio’s president Kevin Feige told ScreenRant in a separate interview.

Feige also clarifies that this will not be an “extended cut”, bur rather, bonus content in post-credit scenes.

The new footage is rumoured to be seven minutes long, CNET writes.

ComicBook adds that the tribute will be to Stan Lee.

However, the timeline appears rather vague at the moment, as Feige also said, “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Many have speculated that the re-release comes as a move to beat Avatar‘s box office record of US$2.788 billion (S$3.79 billion), as Endgame trails slightly behind at US$2.743 billion (S$3.73 billion).

Forbes also criticised the re-release as “[reeking] of desperation”.

Top image via The Avengers/Twitter and Stan Lee’s Facebook