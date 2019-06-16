Aung San Suu Kyi meets Hungary PM Viktor Orbán to discuss ‘growing Muslim populations’

Since 2018, Aung San Suu Kyi has been facing criticism from multiple world leaders for her handling of the Rohingya crisis.

The blowback also consisted of her being stripped of multiple awards, as well as an honorary Canadian citizenship.

However, it appears that not all leaders have shunned her over the matter.

Meeting with the Prime Minister of Hungary

On June 5, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a meeting with Suu Kyi at his office in Budapest.

According to a press release by his office, the two leaders discussed migration and the issue of living with growing Muslim populations.

As per the release:

“At the meeting the two leaders highlighted that one of the greatest challenges at present for both countries and their respective regions – South East Asia and Europe – is migration. They noted that both regions have seen the emergence of the issue of coexistence with continuously growing Muslim populations.”

Orbán criticises the Western approach to building ties

The meeting also saw Orbán criticise the Western approach to building ties, which he characterised as the conflation of “unrelated issues such as economic cooperation and internal political questions”.

Orbán said this was the approach adopted by the EU headquarters in Brussels, as well as elsewhere in the West.

However, in the case of Hungary, Orbán stressed that his country rejects attempts at the “export of democracy”.

He further praised Suu Kyi for Myanmar’s democratic transformation and added that the Hungarian people have great respect for her.

Hungary and Myanmar to strengthen bilateral ties

Both leaders also discussed the development of bilateral ties between their countries.

The press release added that both parties expressed interest in the development of educational and cultural ties, along with unexplored opportunities in the field of economic relations.

It was agreed that the two countries’ foreign trade ministers will intensify their cooperation.

Hardline anti-migrant stance with Islamophobic overtones

As for why Suu Kyi might reach out to a European leader like Orbán, a look at his rhetoric in January 2018 on the refugee crisis in Europe provides some clues.

According to British media The Independent, Orbán has adopted a hardline anti-migrant stance with Islamophobic overtones, as part of his opposition against the EU’s demand that Hungary accept about 1,300 refugees.

Orbán has since painted refugees entering Europe as “Muslim invaders”.

In an interview with German media Bild, Orbán explained that this was because refugees were coming to Europe in search of better economic opportunities, rather than fleeing dangerous conditions at home.

Orbán said: “For example, to arrive from Syria in Hungary, you have to cross four countries, all of which are not as rich as Germany, but stable. So, they are not running for their lives there already.”

Additionally, Orbán also criticised multiculturalism, calling it an “illusion” on the grounds that an influx of many Muslims “inevitably leads to parallel societies”.

He added that he did not believe Christian and Muslim societies could unite.

When further asked by Bild if it is fair that Germany accepts hundreds of thousands of refugees while Hungary accepts none, Orbán replied: “The difference is, you wanted the migrants, and we didn’t.”

Top image by MTI/ Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda via website of the Hungarian government