Apple likely to kill iTunes & replace it with 3 apps

After nearly two decades, Apple is planning to kill iTunes.

This was according to a Bloomberg report on May 31, 2019.

How will I manage my device?

Apple will reportedly be launching three new apps — Music, TV and Podcasts — to replace iTunes for Macs and Macbooks.

Instead of iTunes, customers can manage their Apple gadgets via the Music app instead.

The music app will also offer some of the same functions as iTunes, such as purchasing songs and syncing phones, according to Rolling Stones.

Currently, all iPhones and iPads already offer separate Music, TV and Podcast apps.

Why are they doing this?

Rolling Stones reported that this move has been rumoured for years.

It was reported that Apple has been coping with sluggish phone sales.

By portioning out its music, television and podcast offerings, Apple will be able to draw attention to itself as a “multifaceted entertainment services provider”.

On Monday, June 3, 2019, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook as well as other leaders will deliver a presentation at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.

They are expected to unveil more updates on new operating systems for Apple and different approaches to apps.

More details will be revealed at the conference.

Top photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images