Creative family makes budget Aladdin music video parody in Sengkang

A family that has fun together stays together.

Here’s one in Sengkang.

Aladdin parody in Sengkang

In a Facebook video shared on June 18, a man reenacted a classic scene from a Disney classic, Aladdin with a toddler on a huge carpet over the neighbourhood trolley.

Accompanied by the theme song, A Whole New World, the video showed the man swinging his arms in the air, or holding onto the girl who was sitting on his lap.

However, the cute girl, who obviously did not know what’s going on, effortlessly stole the limelight with her innocence.

At the end of the video, it was also revealed that another guy was pushing the trolley, making this magical carpet ride possible.

Here’s the official parody uploaded by the family:

Well, little Jasmine was not impressed by the sight at all as she appeared to be crying halfway through the shoot.

Fair enough.

Leaving memories for future generations

Speaking to the family, it was revealed that the man who acted as Aladdin in the video was the little girl’s uncle.

The video was taken near Block 311D in Sengkang.

The family also shared with Mothership that they started creating these fun videos during Hari Raya since 2012.

The adults in the family hope that these memories can be saved for the younger generations to revisit when they grow up.

The family also rewatches the videos they have made.

Here’s another one that they made this year:

Hopefully, the younger ones will continue this family tradition.

Top photo collage from Rilek1Corner Facebook