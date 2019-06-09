Japan’s Afuri Ramen with yuzu-scented broth to open at revamped Funan Mall June 28, 2019
Afuri Ramen is famous in Japan for its yuzu-scented ramen broths.
Now, fans of the chain won’t have to take a seven-hour flight just to eat it, because the ramen will be arriving in Singapore at the end of the month.
Citrusy ramen and gyoza
Afuri Ramen will be opening its first outlet in Singapore at the basement of the revamped Funan Mall on June 28, 2019.
It will be arriving here under food and beverage company Japan Foods Holding, which is known for managing other chains such as Ajisen Ramen and Menya Musashi, reported The Straits Times.
The Singapore outlet will be known as Afuri Ramen + Dumpling, and as evident from the name, will serve gyoza alongside its ramen bowls.
The ramen chain in Japan is famous for its subtle zesty zing, which comes from the yuzu peel sprinkled in.
Customers can choose a variety of yuzu-scented broths—yuzu shio ramen, yuzu shoyu ramen and yuzu ratan ramen (a spicier version).
In Japan, the tsukemen (dipping ramen) even comes with a yuzu citrus soy sauce-based dip.
No further information on the menu or prices for the upcoming Funan outlet are available yet.
Nonetheless, here are some photos of Afuri’s dishes to whet your appetite.
Looks nice.
Top photo from Afuri/Facebook
