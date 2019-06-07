Tanjong Pagar 7-11 has station that cooks piping hot instant ramen for S$3.50

This 7-11 outlet in Icon Village has a station that will cook instant ramen for you.

Station that will cook your ramen for you

According to a Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale, the self-cook ramen station allows you to customise your instant ramen meal for S$3.50.

This is what it looks like:

One just needs to empty the noodles into a tray, scan the barcode of the ramen packet, and then add the seasoning and toppings after 90 seconds:

This is the hot plate where the tray is supposed to be placed:

It appears that there are several kinds of Korean ramen available, including kimchi-flavoured ramen:

The photos were taken at the Icon Village outlet, located at 10 Gopeng Street in Tanjong Pagar. It is unclear which other outlets currently provide this service.

This is the Facebook post:

Cool.

Top photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.