Tanjong Pagar 7-11 has station that cooks piping hot instant ramen for S$3.50

Tanya Ong | June 1, 03:29 pm

This 7-11 outlet in Icon Village has a station that will cook instant ramen for you.

Station that will cook your ramen for you

According to a Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale, the self-cook ramen station allows you to customise your instant ramen meal for S$3.50.

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

This is what it looks like:

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

One just needs to empty the noodles into a tray, scan the barcode of the ramen packet, and then add the seasoning and toppings after 90 seconds:

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

This is the hot plate where the tray is supposed to be placed:

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

It appears that there are several kinds of Korean ramen available, including kimchi-flavoured ramen:

Photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

The photos were taken at the Icon Village outlet, located at 10 Gopeng Street in Tanjong Pagar. It is unclear which other outlets currently provide this service.

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Singapore Atrium Sale.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

