24¢ black soya milk, 1-for-1 ice cream at many Mr Bean S’pore outlets on June 14, 2019

There is a list of exceptions to this, though.

Mandy How | June 12, 08:00 pm

On June 14, 2019, Mr Bean will be selling their Black Soya Milk at S$0.24 per cup (U.P.S$2.10) .

Additionally, the Original Soy and Oreo Cookie ice cream will also be on a buy-one-get-one-free basis, at S$2.40 per cup (U.P. S$3.80 each).

This means you’re paying S$1.20 per ice cream.

These promotions are in celebration of the soy snack and beverage chain’s 24th anniversary.

Photo via Mr Bean

Here are some things to note:

  • The Black Soya Milk promotion starts at 9am, and is limited to 240 cups per outlet. Each person can buy a maximum of two cups.
  • The ice cream promotion starts from 12pm, limited to one purchase per person and on a while-stocks-last basis.

The brand has more than 50 outlets islandwide, but the following outlets are excluded from this promotion:

  • Buangkok Square
  • Chinese Garden MRT
  • Dover MRT
  • ITE Ang Mo Kio
  • Jewel
  • Kallang MRT
  • Northpoint City (South Wing)
  • NTU and SMU
  • Sentosa
  • Yishun Polyclinic

Click here for a list of all of their outlets.

Top image via @foodieggy and @mrbeansg on Instagram

