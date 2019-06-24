24¢ black soya milk, 1-for-1 ice cream at many Mr Bean S’pore outlets on June 14, 2019
There is a list of exceptions to this, though.
On June 14, 2019, Mr Bean will be selling their Black Soya Milk at S$0.24 per cup (U.P.S$2.10) .
Additionally, the Original Soy and Oreo Cookie ice cream will also be on a buy-one-get-one-free basis, at S$2.40 per cup (U.P. S$3.80 each).
This means you’re paying S$1.20 per ice cream.
These promotions are in celebration of the soy snack and beverage chain’s 24th anniversary.
Here are some things to note:
- The Black Soya Milk promotion starts at 9am, and is limited to 240 cups per outlet. Each person can buy a maximum of two cups.
- The ice cream promotion starts from 12pm, limited to one purchase per person and on a while-stocks-last basis.
The brand has more than 50 outlets islandwide, but the following outlets are excluded from this promotion:
- Buangkok Square
- Chinese Garden MRT
- Dover MRT
- ITE Ang Mo Kio
- Jewel
- Kallang MRT
- Northpoint City (South Wing)
- NTU and SMU
- Sentosa
- Yishun Polyclinic
Click here for a list of all of their outlets.
Top image via @foodieggy and @mrbeansg on Instagram
