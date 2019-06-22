Experiential theatre in S’pore immerses visitors in 22 fairytale-themed rooms now till June 30

Here’s another thing in Singapore to check out on the weekends.

Advertisement

22 Stories is an “immersive theatrical experience” that will be running from now till June 30, 2019.

Four lands, 22 rooms

The installation features four lands set in 22 interactive rooms.

They are Grimmsneyland (combination of Grimm and Disney, we’re guessing), Storyland, Land of Nights, and Wonderland.

Here’s more information about each land:

Grimmsneyland : Here, one can meet princesses, queens, and fairy godmothers, including the Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and more.

: Here, one can meet princesses, queens, and fairy godmothers, including the Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and more. Storyland : This segment features childhood rhymes and tales. Think Hansel and Gretel, Jack and the Beanstalk, and more.

: This segment features childhood rhymes and tales. Think Hansel and Gretel, Jack and the Beanstalk, and more. Land of Nights : This realm is inspired by the Arabic classic One Thousand and One Nights. Get to know Ali Baba, Aladdin, and even go on a magic carpet ride.

: This realm is inspired by the Arabic classic One Thousand and One Nights. Get to know Ali Baba, Aladdin, and even go on a magic carpet ride. Wonderland: Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and satiate your curiosity with Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and more.

Advertisement

The rooms make use of set design, interactivity, and audio-visual programming to provide a unique theatrical experience to the visitors.

22 Stories as a whole spans 20,000 sq ft.

There are a total of 20 characters to meet, with 12 in each show. To meet them all, you’ll have to visit on two separate weeks.

Prices, address, and event period

A standard ticket for one costs S$38, while a package for four costs S$140.

Guests have four hours to roam free around the area. Some individual shows and rooms may require queueing.

You can buy the tickets on their site — seems like they are selling out fast for June, however.

Address:

200 Pandan Gardens, Singapore 609336

Now till June 30, 2019

Friday, 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Weekends, 10am-2pm, 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Advertisement

Top image via 22 Stories/Instagram