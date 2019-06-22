Experiential theatre in S’pore immerses visitors in 22 fairytale-themed rooms now till June 30
Suitable for both children and adults.
Here’s another thing in Singapore to check out on the weekends.
22 Stories is an “immersive theatrical experience” that will be running from now till June 30, 2019.
View this post on Instagram
Went on an adventure with @22storiessg . 22 rooms, 22 characters & 22 stories, be prepared to step into an interactive theatrical experience as you meet your favourite characters 🌈✨ • Opens to the public from 1 May to 30 June (every Friday and Weekend). Bring your parents, children & friends as you explore the art installation. Book your tickets today. More details on <https://22stories.com.sg> ☺️ • Thanks @whitelabelpr for the invite & for having me (Swipe ⬅️ to see the fun I’ve had. Posted more videos and pictures on my IG story) 💗 • #22storiessg @andsoforthjr @andsoforthsg #sp
Four lands, 22 rooms
The installation features four lands set in 22 interactive rooms.
View this post on Instagram
Meet the beautiful full moon of full moons Princess Badroulbadour AKA Princess Jasmine, as she takes you on a tour around the market of baghdad and into her palace courtyard. Book tickets here 👉🏻www.22stories.com.sg .
. . . . #22storiessg #Immersivetheatre #artinstallations #interactive #kids #sgkids #setdesign #PrincessJasmine #magiccarpet #Aladdin #princess #princesses
View this post on Instagram
A dream is a wish your heart makes – meet the ultimate fairy godmother and find out the secret to making all your dreams come true! Pss, what will you wish for? Book your tickets now @ www.22stories.com.sg #22storiessg #immersivetheatre #immersiveexperience #wonderland #fairygodmother #childrenevents #fairytales
They are Grimmsneyland (combination of Grimm and Disney, we’re guessing), Storyland, Land of Nights, and Wonderland.
Here’s more information about each land:
- Grimmsneyland: Here, one can meet princesses, queens, and fairy godmothers, including the Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, and more.
- Storyland: This segment features childhood rhymes and tales. Think Hansel and Gretel, Jack and the Beanstalk, and more.
- Land of Nights: This realm is inspired by the Arabic classic One Thousand and One Nights. Get to know Ali Baba, Aladdin, and even go on a magic carpet ride.
- Wonderland: Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and satiate your curiosity with Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and more.
The rooms make use of set design, interactivity, and audio-visual programming to provide a unique theatrical experience to the visitors.
22 Stories as a whole spans 20,000 sq ft.
There are a total of 20 characters to meet, with 12 in each show. To meet them all, you’ll have to visit on two separate weeks.
View this post on Instagram
[WHERE ARE WE] Running into your favorite Grimmsney or Fairytale characters might not be a dream anymore! Head over to @22storiessg to hurry get your chance before it's gone! . . Enter a sprawling 20,000 square foot play area and explore the 4 lands that holds 22 characters and 22 stories in – Wonderland, Grimmsey Land, Fairytale land and Night of lands from 1st May till 30 June at Pandan Gardens to have your chance to get up close and have Fun with the various princesses, fairy, cat, and more! . . . Tickets are going at $38 per pax and $140 for a family of 4! Stay tune to our video coming up for more of what to expect! Thanks @22storiessg and @andsoforthjr for the invite again! . . . . #andsoforthjr #22storiessg #BYKidO #bringyourkidout #sgmum #sgmom #sgdad #sgparents #sgparenting #sgblog #sgparentbloggers #sgparentblogger #sgmummy #sgdaddy #sgkid #sgbaby #sgtoddler #sginstagram #singaporeforkids #singapore #instababy #instaparent #instakids #instasg #sgkidsstuff #sgkidsactivities #sgdaily
Prices, address, and event period
A standard ticket for one costs S$38, while a package for four costs S$140.
Guests have four hours to roam free around the area. Some individual shows and rooms may require queueing.
You can buy the tickets on their site — seems like they are selling out fast for June, however.
View this post on Instagram
TICKETS ARE SELLING FAST! Book now to secure your tickets. Show ends 30 June 2019. www.22stories.com.sg . . .
#22storiessg #immersivetheatre #immersiveexperience #artinstallations #interactive #kids #sgkids #setdesign #princesses #wonderland #grimmseyland #storyland #landofnights #cinderella #snowwhite #Jasmine #Alice #madhatter #giant #duck #sleepingbeauty #uglyduckling #mamaswan #alibaba
Address:
200 Pandan Gardens, Singapore 609336
Now till June 30, 2019
Friday, 5:30pm – 9:30pm
Weekends, 10am-2pm, 5:30pm – 9:30pm
Top image via 22 Stories/Instagram
