fbpx

Back
﻿

Zoe Tay reprises “Unbeatables” role, does dice stacking trick at Star Search 2019 auditions

Still got it.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 5, 10:52 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Zoe Tay has acted in a lot of iconic tv shows.

Arguably the most iconic though, is her turn as Queen of Gamblers, Luo Qifang.

Here is a brief clip of her facing off with Hong Huifang’s character in The Unbeatables.

Cool.

That character was so memorable that during one of the NKF charity shows, Tay actually did a pretty famous dice stacking exhibition.

We couldn’t find the clip, but it certainly left a mark on viewers.

Image from Sg Forums

Well, more than a decade removed from that charity special, and 26 years after the very first season of The Unbeatables, Tay proves she still has both the acting chops and that gambling flair.

Here’s a clip of her, channelling Luo Qifang during the Star Search 2019 auditions.

In case, you can’t see it.

Here’s the iconic dice shaking stance.

And even though she suffered a temporary blip.

Tay more than stuck her landing.

Shuai.

Star Search 2019

Tay, who was the champion of the inaugural Star Search, came down to the open auditions of Star Search 2019 to provide some words of wisdom to the television hopefuls.

And apparently, to flex on them real hard as well.

The auditions are being held today, May 4, at Ngee Ann City, and on May 12 at Bugis+.

If you do fancy yourself a talent scout though, you might like to sift through the three and a half hour (!) open auditions to see if you can spot the next Zoe Tay.

Whoa.

Image collated from Michael Tay’s video

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

We watched Heng Swee Keat's 47-minute May Day Rally speech to see if he can rouse unions

Heng quoted Lee Kuan Yew -- and roused the crowd.

May 5, 04:56 am

32-year-old American recreated more photographs his dad took in S’pore almost 30 years ago

It's been a while.

May 4, 11:05 pm

Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger having up to 60% off at Changi City Point

Can consider if you like this brand.

May 4, 09:58 pm

Taekwondo guys & gym staff get into fierce brawl at mall, taekwondo guys mysteriously fall over after fight

Fierce...for a while.

May 4, 09:49 pm

S$0.40 canned drinks sold at Boon Lay provision shop

Good place to stock up drinks for Hari Raya Puasa.

May 4, 09:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close