Zoe Tay reprises “Unbeatables” role, does dice stacking trick at Star Search 2019 auditions
Still got it.
Zoe Tay has acted in a lot of iconic tv shows.
Arguably the most iconic though, is her turn as Queen of Gamblers, Luo Qifang.
Here is a brief clip of her facing off with Hong Huifang’s character in The Unbeatables.
Cool.
That character was so memorable that during one of the NKF charity shows, Tay actually did a pretty famous dice stacking exhibition.
We couldn’t find the clip, but it certainly left a mark on viewers.
Well, more than a decade removed from that charity special, and 26 years after the very first season of The Unbeatables, Tay proves she still has both the acting chops and that gambling flair.
Here’s a clip of her, channelling Luo Qifang during the Star Search 2019 auditions.
In case, you can’t see it.
Here’s the iconic dice shaking stance.
And even though she suffered a temporary blip.
Tay more than stuck her landing.
Shuai.
Star Search 2019
Tay, who was the champion of the inaugural Star Search, came down to the open auditions of Star Search 2019 to provide some words of wisdom to the television hopefuls.
And apparently, to flex on them real hard as well.
The auditions are being held today, May 4, at Ngee Ann City, and on May 12 at Bugis+.
If you do fancy yourself a talent scout though, you might like to sift through the three and a half hour (!) open auditions to see if you can spot the next Zoe Tay.
Whoa.
Image collated from Michael Tay’s video
