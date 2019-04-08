Yishun provision shop selling 1.5-litre bottled drinks for less than S$1 operating since 1959

A provision shop in Yishun is selling canned and bottled drinks at really reasonable prices.

Packet, canned & bottled drinks

According to a Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale, Guan Huat Provision Shop at Yishun Ring Road is selling canned drinks at a price of three for S$1.

It appears that available drinks include H-Two-O and Yeo’s Jasmine Green Tea:

Some bottled drinks are going for as low as S$0.80:

Packet drinks are also sold for S$7.50 for a carton of 24, which works out to approximately S$0.31 per packet drink.

Chrysanthemum tea and green tea appear to be available:

It also appears that 1.5-litre bottled drinks, such as Pokka Oolong tea, Coca-cola and 7-Up are also being sold for less than S$1 per bottle:

The provision shop is located at Block 110, Yishun Ring Road, #01-383.

This is the Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale:

