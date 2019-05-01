fbpx

Back
﻿

Xi Jinping hails S’pore’s Sentosa alongside Thailand’s Wat Phra Kaew & Egypt’s Luxor Temple

Singapore's Sentosa elevated to world renowned cultural site status.

Kayla Wong | May 17, 12:56 am

Events

Upsurge

Chinese President Xi Jinping made some ears prick up recently with his speech calling for different civilisations to respect one another.

This was after he said he has visited the different places of many civilisations in the world that are rich in their own unique culture.

And then he name dropped Singapore’s Sentosa as one of them.

Attracted to places of diversity

Rather incredibly, the tourist attraction in Singapore was mentioned alongside the likes of “the central Asian city of Samarkand, the Luxor Temple in Egypt”, as well as the “Wat Phra Kaew in Thailand and the Acropolis of Athens in Greece”. 

Here’s what the places Xi mentioned look like:

Sentosa in Singapore

Image via Haakon S. Krohn/Wikipedia

Samarkand city in Uzbekistan

Image via Ekrem Canli/Wikipedia

Luxor Temple in Egypt

Image via Ad Meskens/Wikipedia

Wat Phra Kaew in Thailand

Image via Ninara/Wikipedia

Acropolis of Athens in Greece

Image via Carole Raddato/Wikipedia

The Acropolis of Athens and the Luxor Temple are both UNESCO World Heritage sites, while Samarkand is in the World Heritage List.

The world would be dull without diversity: Xi

Speaking at a forum called “Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations” held on Wednesday, May 15, Xi said the world would be a “dull” place if human civilisations were to be “reduced to only one single colour, or one single model”.

“What we need is mutual respect based on equality, and say ‘no’ to hubris and prejudice.

We need to deepen our understanding between one’s own civilisation and others, and work to promote interaction, dialogue and harmony among civilisations.”

Xi also said it is foolish to impose one’s civilisation onto another, and that doing so would have disastrous consequences, to the applause of the audience in attendance, which included Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob and Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Forcing one’s civilisation on another is ‘stupid’ & ‘disastrous’: Xi Jinping

Xi’s comments were widely perceived to be directed at the comments made by American State Department policy planning director Kiron Skinner.

Skinner said at a forum a week before this speech that this is the first time the United States (U.S.) is squaring off against a “great power competitor that is not Caucasian”.

According to a video of her speech released by the forum organiser, Washington D.C.-based think tank, New America, she said the “fight” with China is with a “really different civilisation and a different ideology”.

Her comments quickly came under fire from critics.

The two superpowers are currently embroiled in a trade dispute that recently escalated after the latest round of tit-for-tat tariff increase following a five-month truce.

Xi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump next month at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

The Donald Trump, Xi Jinping tariff standoff, & how it affects S’pore, explained

Trump’s new executive order effectively puts Huawei on ban list

Chan Chun Sing: S’pore not immune to US-China trade war fallout

Asia must help encourage China & US to be both ‘partners & rivals’: Goh Chok Tong

Top image adapted via Haakon S. Krohn/Wikipedia & New China TV/YouTube

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Rest of May 2019 in S'pore 34°C hot & rainy

Yikes.

May 17, 12:17 am

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to visit S'pore on Friday, May 17, 2019

Here on official visit.

May 16, 11:18 pm

Foreign worker charged with rape of university student, 23, near Kranji War Memorial

The accused is due to appear in High Court on June 3.

May 16, 08:51 pm

Pink Dot 2019 ambassador Tosh Zhang apologises for old homophobic tweets

He says he has matured and learnt to respect people.

May 16, 08:27 pm

50¢ food fest at Chinatown features rare, traditional food from 50¢ - S$3 on July 27 & 28

Yums.

May 16, 07:06 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close