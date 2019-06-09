M’sia coffeeshop worker praised for feeding special-needs teenager

Kind people still exist in this world.

Advertisement

Here’s another story that will warm your heart.

According to a Facebook post by one Andy Lau on May 20, 2019, a coffeeshop worker was seen helping a special-needs teenager with his meal.

Lau wrote:

“I saw this coffeeshop worker feeding spaghetti to a young man with special-needs. He is just a worker. No one told him to do this and he does not get extra money for it. But he took the initiative to help. Doesn’t he deserve a ‘like’?”

Lau’s post was accompanied by the following photos:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responses to the post were mostly positive, with many praising the attitude of the worker.

Some suggested that he could be a foreign worker, and many comments also drew comparisons to how Malaysians behave in general.

“Yes! Yes! Everyone should always extend help to people of other races. Actually, Malays are the most compassionate. If you notice, Malays are the ones who respond to those who need help 80 to 90 per cent of the time. I hope the government can allow us to form a citizen response team to patrol and protect our community.”

“Sometimes Malaysians can’t compare to foreign workers.”

“Actually, some foreign workers are really compassionate. My previous worker used to buy tea and other stuff for beggars or ask the kitchen to cook something for them.”

“Finding such a worker depends on luck. The boss is so lucky to have him as an employee.”

“Such a good person will have a peaceful life. We need more of such positivity in our society.” “Good people will have good fortune and a peaceful life.” Where is this shop? I will visit it for a meal and bring a tip for this brother when I have the chance.”

“There is still warmth in this world!” “Foreign workers have such love and kindness. What about us?” “I am ashamed. Malaysians don’t live in harmony or do onto others what they desire for themselves. Instead, we preoccupy ourselves with silly things and hurt each other.” “Not just in Malaysia. Here, we too find it hard to live in harmony. We’re snobbish and we look down on others.”

What a touching story indeed.

Advertisement

Top image via Andy Lau on Facebook.