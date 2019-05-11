Man gives highly confident instructions on Vesak Day animal release for those who ‘die die must release something’

The release of animals on Vesak Day, also known as mercy release, has been a long-standing tradition for Buddhists.

Advertisement

It is believed that conducting such acts of kindness, like freeing animals previously headed for slaughter, can help the person gain good karma.

Although mercy release might have been a practice borne out of goodwill, it is actually one that is harmful to the environment and the animals released.

But one person in Singapore has took it upon himself to provide a detailed set of instructions to follow for those who still wish to carry out mercy releases.

Pretty sound advice

In a post dated May 11, 2019, a Hardwarezone forum user weighed in with his opinion on how people should conduct mercy releases for Vesak Day.

In a thread titled, “This coming Vesak day, where to release animal and what to release this year?”, the user advised others that animals chosen to be released would have to be “hardy, cheap and could survive/ adapt in our environment”.

He cautioned against releasing white mice as the rodents “100% will die”, and urged users to be conscious about whether they were releasing the creatures into the right habitats.

“Please dun [sic] be stupid release land tortoise into water or even fresh water turtle/fish into sea.”.

He also vehemently disapproved of the release of red-eared sliders, a species that can be bought at pet shops but are often abandoned once owners discover how large they can grow.

Furthermore, the terrapins are invasive, which means they threaten and can outcompete native species in the wild.

This is sound advice considering that 80 to 90 percent of animals released die within a day.

Advertisement

Specific instructions on what to release and where

For those who “die die must release something”, the user even listed what were the best species of animals for users to release, and the prime locations to release them at.

Paroon shark

His first suggestion for the animal of choice was a paroon shark (Pangasius sanitwongsei), not a shark as its name claims, but a species of catfish.

According to the user, the fishes can be bought for S$10 and can thrive in both freshwaters and brackish waters.

This species of fish is capable of growing to huge sizes of more than 2 metres, and are common in the aquarium trade.

The user also claims that the fish would “keep non-native invasive species like tilapias… in check” as the fish are carnivorous.

He adds that releasing it in Pasir Ris longkang (canal) would be ideal as the water is brackish with “plenty of prey”.

It is uncertain if the fish is native to Singapore.

Advertisement

Oriental White-eye

Another suggestion was the Oriental White-eye (Zosterops palpebrosus), a bird commonly sought after in the songbird trade due to its melodious singing.

The birds could be bought for S$50 each and that the Singapore Botanic Gardens were a good place to release them as there were plenty of fruit trees.

His rationale was that the birds could “bring nice song for our garden city”.

Incidentally, the birds are native to Singapore.

However, poaching and trapping of the birds to be sold has caused a decline in their numbers.

Releasing more of these birds could encourage more people to capture them from the wild though, and further feed the local pet trade.

Advertisement

Intention is not to encourage mercy releases

The forum post ended with a bold disclaimer in red.

It was clarified that the post was not to encourage mercy releases, but for those insistent on following tradition to release creatures that would at least survive in the urban Singapore environment.

One thing that the user failed to mention, however, is that the release of animals in Singapore is illegal, and those caught can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Good intentions still, I guess.

The best advice is still: Don’t mess with the environment and just don’t release anything.

Advertisement

You can read the post in full here:

you wan to release something that is hardy enough, cheap and could survive/adapt in our environment. i see many stupid ppl release white mice in park that 100% will die or some species that cannot find food/survive in our environment. please dun be stupid release land tortoise into water or even fresh water turtle/fish into sea. btw just too many red ear slider out there, for buddha sake, pls stop releasing this species of turtle. if you die die must release something, then my suggestion is a follows.. paroon shark, $10 can thrive in both fresh/brackish water, can grow up to 2metres in pasir ris longkang. would keep non-native invasive species like tilapia number on check. good place to release this would the Pasir Ris long Kang as it is brackish water with plenty of prey. for bird, Oriental White-eye, $50. this are actually local song bird. can bring nice song for our garden city. good place to release this would be Botanic garden with plenty fruits trees

i would love to see many monster paroon shark swim in our longkang and more colourful local song bird singing up in the trees my intention of this thread is NOT to encourage ppl to release animal, but if u die die must release something, then please release some species that could thrive in our environment

Top photo from Aquarist Classifieds and Imran Shah / Flickr