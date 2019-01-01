fbpx

Rock band U2 to play S’pore concert for the first time in end 2019

Coming to the city of blinding lights.

Joshua Lee | May 31, 11:56 am

80s rock giant U2 is coming to Singapore for the first time.

The band, which consists of Bono (Paul David Hewson), The Edge (David Howell Evans), Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr, will be here as part of The Joshua Tree 2019 Tour, which is based on their bestselling album of all time.

Concert dates have been confirmed for Auckland (November 8), Brisbane (November 12), Melbourne (November 15), Adelaide (November 19), Sydney (November 22), Perth (November 27), Tokyo (December 4, 5), and Seoul (December 8).

Details of the Singapore leg have not been released. According to Yahoo, the Singapore concert is likely to be held between November 27 and December 4.

Form in 1976, the Irish rock band is famous for hits like “With Or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.

The band has won 22 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

For keep yourself updated on the Singapore tour date and early ticket sale, you can head over here.

Top photo via U2.com. 

