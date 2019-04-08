Ultra low-carb, sugar & gluten-free KetoBurgers now available in S’pore from S$13.80

In collaboration with local bakery Seriously Keto, The Butcher’s Kitchen has launched Singapore’s first-ever KetoBurgers in April 2019.

Advertisement

According to Seriously Keto, “A ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that puts your body in a fat-burning metabolic state called ketosis.”

Just like how ketosis is great for those who want to lose weight, KetoBurgers are sugar and gluten-free, very low in carbohydrates, and are reportedly suitable for diabetics.

The meat patties are also free from antibiotics and Hormone Growth Promotants (HGP).

Advertisement

Four types of meaty burgers

Take your pick from four different types of burgers: The Keto Beef Burger ($18.80++), Keto Roast Pork Burger ($17.80++), Keto Pork Burger ($16.80++) and Keto Chicken Burger (S$13.80++).

The KetoBuns are made of egg whites, almond flour, onion powder, apple cider vinegar and unsalted butter.

The grass and grain-fed meats, on the other hand, hail directly from Australia and Japan.

Advertisement

Keto breakfast

The Butcher’s Kitchen also serves up Singapore’s national breakfast sets.

Each set costs $10.80++ and includes two soft boiled eggs, coffee or tea, Keto toast and your choice of either a kaya or peanut butter spread.

Advertisement

Address: Suntec City Mall, #02-471, Singapore 038989

Opening Hours: 10am-10pm, daily (last order at 9:30pm)

Top image via Mandy How and The Butcher’s Kitchen