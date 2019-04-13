fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore cafe The Bakery Chef now sells exclusive boba Thai milk tea cakes

Yummy.

Melanie Lim | May 14, 02:11 pm

Events

Upsurge

Ever since its inception, bubble tea has been making waves in Singapore.

This has led to many bubble tea related spin-offs, including bubble tea tarts, bubble tea hotpot, and recently, bubble tea cakes.

As such.

S’pore patisserie sells bubble tea tarts for S$7.50

Bubble tea hotpot exists

On April 9, 2019, local cafe The Bakery Chef launched three new lava cakes on their menu: the Boba Lava, Green Forest and Savoury Lava.

Here they are:

With all three cakes retailing at S$9.80 each, what stood out most, perhaps, was the Boba Lava – the cafe’s Boba with Thai Milk Tea creation.

Here’s a video of how the cake is like when cut:

View this post on Instagram

[NEW Items] [🚇 #StormscapeRedhill] [Launched: Apr 2019] LAVA BOBA Thai Milk Tea Cake?! The Bakery Chef has launched 3 [NEW] items on their menu 3 weeks ago! Known to start the Lava Toast trend few years back, now they have Fountain Cake and the [NEW] Lava Cake: . 1️⃣ Boba Lava (SGD 9.80) ⭐️⭐️ – Boba with Thai Milk Tea 2️⃣ Green Forest (SGD 9.80) – Matcha chiffon (can be stronger) with Green Thai Milk Tea. Jasmine taste is quite distinct 3️⃣ Savory Lava (SGD 9.80) ⭐️ – SALTED EGG lava topped with Fish Skin . Location: Blk 161, Bukit Merah Central, 01-3711, S150161 Opening hours: 11am – 7pm (Mon-Fri), 10am – 7pm (Sat-Sun) #StormscapeVideo #StormscapeMatcha #StormscapeSaltedEgg

A post shared by Nicholas Tan (@stormscape) on

As well as other IG-worthy snaps from those who have already tried it:

Nice.

Address161 Bukit Merah Central, #01-3711, Singapore 150161

Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday, 11am – 7pm
Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 7pm

Top image courtesy of Bakery Chef

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore couple robbed, injured & harassed in Bali, but still posed for candid photos for Straits Times

The husband is a hoot.

May 14, 02:44 pm

Up to 70% off at Converse warehouse sale in Tai Seng May 30 - June 2, 2019

Woohoo.

May 14, 02:31 pm

STF general manager Lim Teong Chin resigns, 3 days after wife said she would step down

His last day was Monday, May 13, 2019.

May 14, 01:23 pm

500 people signed up for photo walk around soon-to-be-demolished Pearl Bank Apartments

A popularity spike of sorts.

May 14, 11:53 am

Pearl Bank Apartments to be demolished to make way for One Pearl Bank condo

It will be ready by 2023.

May 14, 11:36 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close