S’pore cafe The Bakery Chef now sells exclusive boba Thai milk tea cakes

Ever since its inception, bubble tea has been making waves in Singapore.

This has led to many bubble tea related spin-offs, including bubble tea tarts, bubble tea hotpot, and recently, bubble tea cakes.

As such.

On April 9, 2019, local cafe The Bakery Chef launched three new lava cakes on their menu: the Boba Lava, Green Forest and Savoury Lava.

Here they are:

With all three cakes retailing at S$9.80 each, what stood out most, perhaps, was the Boba Lava – the cafe’s Boba with Thai Milk Tea creation.

Here’s a video of how the cake is like when cut:

As well as other IG-worthy snaps from those who have already tried it:

Nice.

Address: 161 Bukit Merah Central, #01-3711, Singapore 150161

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday, 11am – 7pm

Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 7pm



Top image courtesy of Bakery Chef