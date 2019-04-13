S’pore cafe The Bakery Chef now sells exclusive boba Thai milk tea cakes

Upsurge
Ever since its inception, bubble tea has been making waves in Singapore.
This has led to many bubble tea related spin-offs, including bubble tea tarts, bubble tea hotpot, and recently, bubble tea cakes.
On April 9, 2019, local cafe The Bakery Chef launched three new lava cakes on their menu: the Boba Lava, Green Forest and Savoury Lava.
Here they are:
[NEW Items] [🚇 #StormscapeRedhill] [Launched: Apr 2019] BOBA Thai Milk Tea Cake?! The Bakery Chef has launched 3 [NEW] items on their menu last month! Known to start the Lava Toast trend few years back, now they have Fountain Cake and the [NEW] Lava Cake: . 1️⃣ Boba Lava (SGD 9.80) ⭐️⭐️ – Boba with Thai Milk Tea 2️⃣ Green Forest (SGD 9.80) – Matcha chiffon (can be stronger) with Green Thai Milk Tea. Jasmine taste is quite distinct 3️⃣ Savory Lava (SGD 9.80) ⭐️ – SALTED EGG lava topped with Fish Skin . Location: Blk 161, Bukit Merah Central, 01-3711, S150161 Opening hours: 11am – 7pm (Mon-Fri), 10am – 7pm (Sat-Sun)
With all three cakes retailing at S$9.80 each, what stood out most, perhaps, was the Boba Lava – the cafe’s Boba with Thai Milk Tea creation.
Here’s a video of how the cake is like when cut:
As well as other IG-worthy snaps from those who have already tried it:
Address: 161 Bukit Merah Central, #01-3711, Singapore 150161
Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday, 11am – 7pm
Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 7pm
