fbpx

Back
﻿

Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress S’pore Party to launch on June 15 at Expo

Pending police approval.

Sulaiman Daud | May 27, 09:34 pm

Events

Upsurge

Former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP and 2011 Presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock will officially launch his new party on June 15.

The event for his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will be held at Expo Hall 5, pending approval from the police.

Tan made his announcement in a Facebook post on May 27, which he noted was two months after he registered his party.

Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party successfully registered

Tan said: “I look forward to meeting many Singaporeans at this event. More details will be announced when we have received police approval.”

In the same post, Tan shared pictures of himself joining groups of Malay friends while breaking fast, and thanked them for their kindness and warm friendship.

You can see his Facebook post below:

Related story:

Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party gets ‘in principle’ approval

Top image from Tan Cheng Bock’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

NEA: Litterbug fined S$300 was caught shooting 2 rubber bands onto public road

2 other offenders were fined for leaving their drinking cans outside an MRT station.

May 27, 06:50 pm

3 super cute & derpy-looking King Penguin chicks hatched at Jurong Bird Park

Awww.

May 27, 06:49 pm

S'pore lady adopts dog from Korean dog meat farm in 2016, develops wonderful friendship

Dogs are the best.

May 27, 06:49 pm

Here are photos of Yusof Ishak on 1963 Mecca pilgrimage that are not just in purple, green, red or blue

Over 50 years old.

May 27, 06:36 pm

Eevee EZ-charm available for S$29.90 at Buzz convenience stores from May 30, 2019

So cute.

May 27, 06:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close