Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress S’pore Party to launch on June 15 at Expo

Former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP and 2011 Presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock will officially launch his new party on June 15.

Advertisement

The event for his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will be held at Expo Hall 5, pending approval from the police.

Tan made his announcement in a Facebook post on May 27, which he noted was two months after he registered his party.

Tan said: “I look forward to meeting many Singaporeans at this event. More details will be announced when we have received police approval.”

In the same post, Tan shared pictures of himself joining groups of Malay friends while breaking fast, and thanked them for their kindness and warm friendship.

You can see his Facebook post below:

Related story:

Top image from Tan Cheng Bock’s Facebook page.