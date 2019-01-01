2 for $26 Sanrio plushies & accessories on sale at Takashimaya while stocks last

Love Sanrio merchandise but not their hefty price tags?

Takashimaya is now having a sale on a variety of Sanrio plushies, bottles, wallets, school bags and more at only 2 for $26!

Advertisement

These goods can be found at Level 4 of their Children’s department, while stocks last:



Advertisement

Hurry grab them before they’re gone!

Address: 391A Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873

Opening Hours: 10am – 9:30pm daily

Top image courtesy of Takashimaya