2 for $26 Sanrio plushies & accessories on sale at Takashimaya while stocks last
Cute!
Upsurge
Upsurge
Love Sanrio merchandise but not their hefty price tags?
Takashimaya is now having a sale on a variety of Sanrio plushies, bottles, wallets, school bags and more at only 2 for $26!
These goods can be found at Level 4 of their Children’s department, while stocks last:
Hurry grab them before they’re gone!
Address: 391A Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873
Opening Hours: 10am – 9:30pm daily
Top image courtesy of Takashimaya
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.