2 for $26 Sanrio plushies & accessories on sale at Takashimaya while stocks last

Cute!

Melanie Lim | May 21, 03:31 pm

Events

Upsurge

Love Sanrio merchandise but not their hefty price tags?

Takashimaya is now having a sale on a variety of Sanrio plushies, bottles, wallets, school bags and more at only 2 for $26!

These goods can be found at Level 4 of their Children’s department, while stocks last:

Image from Takashimaya

Image from Takashimaya
Image from Takashimaya

Image from Singapore Atrium Sales
Image from Singapore Atrium Sales
Image from Singapore Atrium Sales
Image from Singapore Atrium Sales

Hurry grab them before they’re gone!

Address: 391A Orchard Rd, Singapore 238873

Opening Hours: 10am – 9:30pm daily

Top image courtesy of Takashimaya 

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

