STF general manager Lim Teong Chin resigns, 3 days after wife said she would step down

In the latest in a whirlwind of events involving the beleaguered Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF), news has emerged that its longtime general manager Lim Teong Chin has resigned.

Mothership confirmed his departure, which was effective Monday, May 13, with a current STF committee member who declined to be identified.

Lim’s resignation comes in the aftermath of the STF’s suspension by both the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and the sport’s global competitive and Olympic-level body World Taekwondo (WT), which took action against the national sporting association last week.

It also comes three days after his wife, current head coach and STF secretary-general Wong Liang Ming, said she would be stepping down from her post.

At the same time, Wong had announced she would not be standing in the next election, slated to take place at a STF extraordinary general meeting this Sunday.

According to the Straits Times, who quoted current STF management committee member Sebastian Lee, Lim resigned “to pave the way for others to set a new direction for the organisation”.

Lee reportedly indicated that while the STF seeks a replacement for Lim, his duties will be taken up by acting president David Koh and the rest of the management committee members.

Conflict of interest

Lim held his post, a salaried one, at the STF since February 3, 2005, and was also a former head coach of the national squad.

A letter sent from the WT to the STF on May 8 named Lim and Wong as having breached the governing body’s code of ethics, adding that their relationship as husband and wife represented a conflict of interest.

The letter also informed the STF of their suspension as a member of the WT, which meant STF would not be able to send athletes to compete in WT-organised meets (like the Olympics and the SEA Games).

Fear of being blacklisted

Current and former national taekwondo athletes previously told Mothership that Lim’s relationship with Wong made it hard for them to share grievances with STF officials as the pair sit on the national squad’s selection panel.

They feared that crossing or disagreeing with Wong would result in them being “blacklisted” and not selected for competitions.

Other resignations

Lim’s resignation also follows the recent exit of management committee member Leon Koh.

At the time, he told Mothership:

“The committee’s role is to serve the needs of the taekwondo community, but I feel the needs of the many is (sic) becoming neglected over the needs of a few.”

Mothership understands that Koh has since been appointed by the SNOC as one of the interim coaches to the national squad.

