Steamed egg with ants served in Chinese university is super popular among students

Extra texture, extra nutrients.

Ashley Tan | May 21, 04:41 pm

Singaporeans love Chinese food like Mala hotpot.

But would you be willing to give more unorthodox cuisine from China a shot?

Here’s one.

Steamed egg with ants

In a video uploaded on NewsFlare on May 16, 2019, a school canteen in China served up a rather unusual dish.

The dish in the video consisted of a large platter of steamed egg, cooked with a healthy portion of ants.

The canteen was identified to be in Fuyang Shi Fan University, in the Anhui province.

The ants are generously sprinkled on top of the steamed egg.

Here’s how the dish looks like:

*Graphic warning*

Photo from Weibo

An up-close shot of the protein-rich dish.

Photo from Newsflare
Photo from Weibo

From the video, the name of the dish appears to be a simple ‘Ant Steamed Egg’ and it is being sold for three yuan (S$0.60).

The dish was served alongside other conventional dishes like cauliflowers and bitter gourd with eggs.

Photo from Weibo

The dish appeared to be a fast-selling dish.

Half of the platter was cleared by the staff member working at the canteen who was filmed scooping the dish for a takeaway order.

Chinese netizens

The canteen staff also acknowledged that the ant steamed egg is popular among the students. Staff claimed that some students even came back for a second helping.

However, most viewers did not share their sentiments.

Many Weibo users reacted to pictures of the dish with bewilderment, with many finding the dish questionable.

The comments are translated below.

‘My trypophobia is acting up.’

‘Do the school chefs have too much time on their hands?’

One chimed in with a suggestion for a new steamed egg dish.

‘Please try to steam roaches with eggs.’

One user posted a screenshot of a text conversation within a group called ‘Fuyang Shi Fan University Year 1998’.

A member of the group asked in the group chat if the dish is real.

Another member replied that someone from his or her class tried it before and it is delicious.

That steam egg with ants is a real dish?

Yes, some of my classmates tried it.

Is it good?

It’s good.

While another user asked the real question:

‘Am I the only one who wants to ask, how did they catch the ants? Do they wash it?’

Valid query.

Eating insects might not be that unusual in China

Although the idea of steamed egg with ants might seem unappetising to some, edible insects are a commonality in the provinces of Yunnan, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

According to China Daily, silkworm pupae sautéed with leeks was considered one of the “10 must-have dishes” in Tongxiang city in Zhejiang province.

Markets in Yunnan boast a wide range of fried insects like bamboo grubs, cicadas and dragonflies, reported CNN.

Deep fried grasshoppers and bamboo worms. Photo by Alpha / Flickr

Regardless, the critters are known for being rich in protein.

In fact, they can be a greener alternative protein source with a negligible environmental footprint as compared to meat.

Not a bad idea if you can get over the ‘ick’ factor of consuming insects.

Yumz.

Top photo from Weibo

